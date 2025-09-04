The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions Host Annual Professional Development Conference

Guest Speakers Shari Storm and Bryan Rutberg The 2025 St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions Executive Committee

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 28th, The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions held its annual Professional Development Conference at VUE17 in Brentwood Missouri. This year’s highly anticipated event featured two dynamic speakers from the Seattle Washington area; Shari Storm a former credit union executive, and Net Banker Innovator of the Decade recipient, who is a nationally recognized speaker, author, and consultant specializing in leadership and culture.

In addition to public speaking engagements, Shari now leads Category 6 Consulting and specializes in a firm specializing in fintech strategy. Her book, Motherhood is the New MBA, has sold over 20,000 copies and received international acclaim.

Shari was accompanied by Bryan Rutberg, a former Microsoft leader who helps organizations grow loyalty and market share by showing more love and appreciation to their customers. Known as the “Hippie with an MBA™,” he turns everyday customers into devoted Lustomers™. Bryan provided the participants with actionable tips for improving communication, boosting loyalty, and incorporating customer ideas into their strategic and operational planning.

In attendance for the half day event of learning and networking was over eighty credit union leaders and professionals representing thirteen different credit unions from the St. louis, Missouri metropolitan area. Shari and Bryan addressed topics ranging from how to create a positive & productive culture by leading through change with confidence, to mastering the art of customer engagement and turning insights into action.

Specific attention was given to recognizing the value of capturing customer loyalty and how credit unions need to recognize the difference in the various member personas and customer segments if they are going to succeed in messaging to these various members and prospects.

The day was made possible by a grant from our friends at the Cornerstone Foundation as well as the following valued sponsors (The Accell Group (TAG), Credit Union Lending Systems (CULS), SWBC, State National and TruStage Insurance).

About the STL Chapter of Credit Unions

Since its humble beginnings in 1953, The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions exists to promote cooperation among credit unions through educational opportunities, advocacy efforts, and engaging events. We seek to demonstrate the “credit union difference” throughout the region as we live out the philosophy of people helping people.

We believe that everyone should have access to affordable banking solutions that strengthen their families and our communities. Credit unions are the solution - our ability to cooperate and collaborate is our strength.

The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions strives to keep the credit union spirit alive in the minds of our members, staff, communities, and legislators. Through our cooperative efforts we are developing leaders, educating members, and engaging elected officials.



