Linkage Design Introduces Blender to Alias Conversion Services to Accelerate Digital Design Workflow Continuity

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkage Design, a Mechdyne Company, today announced three new services to convert 3D models initially designed in Blender into model formats that can continue to be refined in Autodesk’s Alias platform. Blender, an open-source software, does not offer the ability to save models into formats that can be directly imported into Alias. Converting a Blender model to Alias is challenging because of differences in how the two applications handle geometry, materials, and workflows. Converting a file manually takes skill and significant time which is not always available in deadline-sensitive projects. Linkage Design has automated the conversion process and adds additional support options:The three levels of service are:1) Automated Conversion: Clients provide their Blender model for digital conversion to Alias format by Linkage’s software service. The converted model is returned for import into the client’s Alias workflow for continued improvement.2) Conversion and Optimization: Linkage experts meet with clients to review existing Blender models and output requirements for Alias workflows. Linkage’s team will convert the model then optimize formatting, topologies, artifact removal and more. This reduces the time client teams spend on additional development and refinement in Alias.3) Managed Conversion Resources: Linkage provides expert designers for short or long-term projects. These experts can develop in Blender and/or in Alias, and manage regular Blender to Alias conversion projects, essentially becoming part of the onsite or remote project team."Blender is a valued tool for digital design ideation and concept modeling but its output is not easily incorporated into Alias for more intensive work such as surface modeling." said Linkage Design's General Manager, Michael Check. “Our new automated conversion service solves a significant time constraint for clients. Depending upon their project needs and resource status, we can now engage at three different service levels to accelerate their workflow." continued Check.Linkage was founded to provide design services and design software training to automotive and other stylized product developers. Their recent introduction of Blender services led to a rapid expansion of capabilities with this open-source tool. In addition to design services and training, Linkage also introduced free Blender tools as downloads from the Blender Market or Gumroad https://linkagedesign.gumroad.com/ Videos highlighting Linkage Design’s other software skills and training capabilities can be found on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LinkageDesign ##About Linkage DesignLinkage Design recruits and employs an elite mix of degreed industrial designers and digital sculptors who work in its customers' design studios or in one of its own worldwide studios. Its qualified staff demonstrates in-depth technical and industry knowledge and provides its customers with the world's leading 2D and 3D digital design and engineering software solutions, as well as the highest-quality training and support. Linkage Design is 100% owned by Mechdyne.About Mechdyne CorporationMechdyne, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is a collection of technology companies that remove obstacles to insight and understanding in design and decision-making workflows. Its business units include AV and Virtual Reality solutions, Managed IT and Audiovisual Services, Professional Software Services, Engineered Display Structures, and Network Infrastructure and Building Security.

