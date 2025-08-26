New Passwordless Authentication Option for Remote Workstations Combines Leostream Access Platform and TGX Software

Mechdyne's TGX Remote Desktop TGX Remote Desktop and Leostream Enable Secure Access to Graphics-Intensive Applications Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform

The Best Remote Work from Anywhere Solution for Intensive Design, Engineering, Geoscience, and Production Applications

We continue to meet the high-quality image requirements of world-leading companies with each iteration of TGX” — Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne’s Software Services business unit

MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mechdyne Corporation and Leostream Corporation, long time partners for enterprise-scale, remote access solutions, have introduced a secure passwordless option that enables organizations to use secure authentication tools as part of their evolving corporate security standards. The combined solution has already been rigorously tested then adopted by a multinational energy client for their globally dispersed geoscience experts.The LeostreamPlatform combined with Mechdyne’s TGX remote workstation software can satisfy multiple use cases that require real-time, secure access to intense graphics projects . The Leostream Platform provides seamless work-from-anywhere flexibility that ensures workforce efficiency, control over user access, improved security, cost management, and adequate desktop capacity across all platforms through a single pane of glass. The TGX remote protocol enables like-local performance and team sharing for demanding computer graphics workflows.“Our passwordless integration with TGX is an elegant, secure solution enabling employee productivity and business continuity involving intense and sometimes sensitive computer graphics.” comments CEO of Leostream, Karen Gondoly. “We worked closely to develop enhancements that meet the requirements of the most demanding user environments.”This combined solution includes other key features that promote organizational productivity and efficiency such as:• Flexible, vendor-neutral architecture to support any business workflow• Enhanced security of corporate data and workstations via strict access control rules• Improved ROI for high-performance workstations with managed access to pools of shared resources• Bandwidth management using different video codecs• Real-time control of color depth (444,420) without lag• Support for USB redirection, desktop reconfiguration, auto-reconnect, and screen blanking“We continue to meet the high-quality image requirements of world-leading companies with each iteration of TGX,” said Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne’s Software Services Business Unit. “TGX and Leostream are an essential part of global workflows for the energy sector, automotive companies, animation studios, architecture, and more. Teams can work, collaborate, and make critical decisions using TGX and Leostream.”For more information, contact either Mechdyne Corporation, www.tgxremotedesktop.com or Leostream Corporation, www.leostream.com . TGX is also available for free trial.##About MechdyneMechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Mechdyne serves a wide range of global industry, energy, education, architecture, government, and medical applications.About LeostreamLeostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.