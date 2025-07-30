Linkage Design Adds Senior Product Manager with Rich History in Autodesk’s Alias and VRED Design Applications

Autodesk design and CAD/CAM expert Phil Botley Linkage Design provides tools, training, and skilled resources to automotive and other vehicle design applications.

Phil Botley Brings Consulting and Process Optimization Expertise for Automotive, Aerospace, and Other Demanding Design Workflows

At a time when software is becoming more complex yet also critical to successful digital innovation and transition, we are thrilled to have industry expert Phil Botley join us.” — Michael Check, General Manager Linkage Design

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkage Design, a Mechdyne Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Botley to our team in the role of Senior Product Manager. Phil will work directly with product design teams in global transportation, marine, and other markets that require exceptional software design tools and resources. He will provide insightful support for Autodesk’s Alias and VRED software, calling upon his years of experience as Alias Product Manager with Autodesk.Phil is based in Hale, England but has worked with multi-disciplinary product teams globally, providing consultation and delivering software capabilities to meet their exact design and engineering requirements . He has a rich history in product management, technical consulting, and sales in design and CAD/CAM workflows. His previous roles include end to end process design for digital workflows, and technical consultation roles with Tata Technologies and the Envisage Group. He specialized in the ICEM line of solutions and Catia for Creative Designers and Visualization, part of Dassault Systemes 3D Experience Platform.“At a time when software is becoming more complex yet also critical to successful digital innovation and transition, we are thrilled to have industry expert Phil Botley join us.” states Michael Check, General Manager of Linkage Design. “His extensive experience, in-depth knowledge, and proven client interaction skills will provide a significant advantage to existing and new clients. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring.”Engaging in collaborative consultation is Botley’s strong suit, to thoroughly define business requirements and recommend software, resources, and training solutions . He has assisted clients with applications ranging from 3D modeling, surfacing, CAD/CAM engineering, and extended reality visualization. Now with Linkage, he will provide insights into Blender, an open-source design software that is often used complementary to other design tools. Linkage recently introduced free Blender plug-ins, created for design phases based on input from automotive clients.About Linkage DesignLinkage Design recruits and employs an elite mix of degreed industrial designers and digital sculptors who work in its customers' design studios or in one of its own worldwide studios. Its qualified staff demonstrates in-depth technical and industry knowledge and provides its customers with the world's leading 2D and 3D digital design and engineering software solutions, as well as the highest quality training and support. Linkage Design is 100% owned by Mechdyne.About Mechdyne CorporationMechdyne, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, is a collection of technology companies that remove obstacles to insight and understanding in design and decision-making workflows. Its business units include AV and Virtual Reality solutions, Managed IT and Audiovisual Services, Professional Software Services, Engineered Display Structures, and Network Infrastructure and Building Security.

