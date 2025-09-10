Jeeva Clinical Trials Launches Transparent Pricing Framework to Cut Through Opaque eClinical Maze

Jeeva Clinical Suite Transparent Per Participant Per Month Pricing Sheet for Observational and Interventional trials across therapeutic areas and phases. Jeeva AI Agent for Customers and User Support Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Logo

A new per-participant, per-month pricing framework aligns cost, value, and transparency with modern clinical studies across all phases and therapeutic areas.

To seize the AI opportunity, sponsors of clinical trials must cut through the noise. We’re leading with transparency and efficiency—so teams know exactly what they’ll pay, and the expected value.” — Harsha K. Rajasimha, PhD, Founder and CEO, Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials today unveiled a simplified, per-participant-per-month ( PPPM ) pricing framework for its unified eClinical suite through its Agentic AI offering. The suite combines electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA), eConsent, and TrialMagnet recruitment package. This framework is designed for sponsors and CROs who want to streamline budgets but are frustrated by having to negotiate across 10-to-30 point solutions and vendors, each with different fee structures, minimums, and markups. Jeeva is uniquely positioned to provide transparency and visibility to its partners via its modern digital infrastructure for clinical research to simplify this process with a vision for a brighter AI-driven future.“AI gives our industry a once-in-a-generation chance to replace fragmented, manual, and time-consuming workflows with a unified digital infrastructure built for the AI era,” said Harsha K. Rajasimha, PhD, Founder & CEO of Jeeva Clinical Trials. “To seize that opportunity, sponsors must cut through the noise. We’re leading with responsibility, transparency, and efficiency—so teams know exactly what they’ll pay, and exactly how our Agentic AI shortens time-to-FPI, reduces personnel burden, improves patient retention, and maximizes data quality.”Why now: pricing clarity for an AI-powered futureOver the past decade, clinical operations have grown increasingly complex and opaque: layered toolchains, bespoke integrations, and growing budgets have increased costs and slowed clinical development.30% of trials fail to meet their target enrollment, and 85% of trials are delayed in their enrollmentMisaligned incentives have led to the industry keeping the pricing opaque and complexTrial risk, sensitivity, and complexity need to be accounted for in the PPPM modelThe cost of implementing protocol amendments must be quick and easy to estimateOur model makes it simple to calculate costs based on participants enrolled in any given monthEffectively implementing AI should decrease the cost and burden on all stakeholdersThe clinical development ecosystem is under tremendous pressure to deliver efficiency through solutions that prioritize visibility and transparency.Agentic AI inverts this status quo by automating study start-up tasks, consent forms, centralized and risk-based monitoring triage, and data reviews. Adopting a modern, unified process automation platform will help the industry achieve operational efficiencies.Jeeva’s solution: a simple PPPM model that scales with enrollment, covers decentralized/hybrid/brick-and-mortar designs, and is backed by published service level guidelines (SLGs), privacy policies, and industry-standard security warranties. Jeeva takes a per participant-screened or enrolled as the basis to simplify the pricing calculations to provide a PPPM model to our sponsor and CRO partners.What’s included (standard)eClinical Suite: EDC + CTMS + eCOA + eConsent + TrialMagnet package for remote screening and recruitmentOmnichannel engagement: email, SMS, TeleVisits/VideoVisits (site–patient, site–site)Multitenant deployment with U.S./EU/APAC data-residency optionsAny number of centers/sites, U.S. or globalFor Sponsors and CROs (single-study or enterprise)Implementation of protocol amendments is self-administered by customer usersTechnical support by email or scheduled Zoom calls, 8 am to 5 pm ESTMonthly software subscription invoicing starts 30 days after configuration delivery5% YoY inflation adjustmentTable of Jeeva's Transparent Per Participant Per Month (PPPM) Pricing in USD is attached to this article.Tiered pricing is based on minimum billable participants screened and/or enrolled into observational studies (registries, cohorts), Investigator Initiated Studies, Interventional – Open Label, Repurposing, Post-market Phase IV studies, Interventional – Randomized, Unblinded or Blinded studies.* Minimum billable participants is the floor used to compute per participant per month (PPPM) charges; billed against actual enrolled + screened participants in the month.Extras / Optional Add-Ons (not included in PPPM table above) include:- Per-protocol configuration & setup (incl. UAT + validation with dummy records): Ranging from $2,000–$8,000 for observational studies and $10,000 - $30,000 for interventional studies- Patient Engagement Portal + Appointment Booking: double the PPPM for observational studies and x1.5 for interventional studies (adds participant accounts + concierge support)- MedDRA coding and WHODrugDB mapping for concomitant medications tracking- Multilingual certified translations- Single-tenant deployment (enterprise)- New optional premium features or modules to be released in the future may come with their own pricing- Any extra support (beyond the first 30-minute Zoom call), fee-for-service, custom integrations, or user training is not covered in the software.- Clinical data management or biostatistics services are offered through a growing number of trained CROsContact us for exceptional scenarios not covered above, such as the need for a single module only (eConsent or ePRO), rare disease, low-income geographies, etc.Licensing: Enterprise licensing covers any number of concurrent studies (per-protocol configuration fee of $2,000 to $8,000 for observational studies and $5,000 to $30,000 for interventional studies, includes user acceptance testing with synthetic data before go-live).A fair path to AI-driven efficiency* Responsible AI by design: guardrails, role-based approvals, human-in-the-loop checkpoints, and exportable audit logs.* Clear change control: versioned prompts, knowledge packs, and models—validated under a risk-based, GxP-aligned approach.* Interoperability first: standards-based connectors (FHIR/SMART-on-FHIR, CDISC ODM, TMF-RM, E2B[R3]) reduce integration drag and eliminate professional services surprises. Through industry integrations with IQVIA One Home for Sites™, EPIC EMR, and others, Jeeva provides a secure, single sign-on environment that gives investigator teams seamless access across systems, eliminating redundant logins or disjointed workflows.“Sponsors shouldn’t need a PhD in procurement to compare platforms,” added Dr. Rajasimha. “With Jeeva, you get unified infrastructure, measurable AI gains, and pricing you can explain to your board in a single slide.”AvailabilityThe new pricing model is effective immediately for sponsors and CROs operating in the U.S. and global markets with global sites for the remainder of 2025. Implementation begins within 4 weeks of contract signature; billing starts 30 days after configuration delivery. Quarterly pricing updates (if any) only impact new customers or new studies.Media & Sales Inquiriespr@jeevatrials.com | +1-703-968-7023 | www.jeevatrials.com

Jeeva Clinical Suite Product Demo During a Webinar with Customers

