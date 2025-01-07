IR Centers Collaborates with Jeeva Clinical Trials to Revolutionize Patient Outcomes in Interventional Radiology

Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Founder and CEO Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD, at the BlinkPad Nexus event at JP Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference 2025 Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Logo Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Documentary Video Thumbnail Image

Jeeva's patient-centered software solutions and IR Centers' clinical expertise form a perfect storm to set new standards for interventional radiology

Through our partnership with Jeeva, we are leveraging ePRO to access vast amounts of outcomes data that will revolutionize patient care, impact clinical practice guidelines, and insurance coverage.” — Dr. Sandeep Bagla, CEO, IR Centers

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IR Centers, the leading provider of interventional radiology management services, and Jeeva Clinical Trials (“Jeeva”), a leading provider of Intelligence-driven patient-centric clinical research software solutions, are excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration.Together, they are deploying human-centric electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO) and engagement software at an unprecedented scale that aims to transform patient care by collecting the largest dataset for patient outcomes in the field of interventional radiology.This advanced software will focus on diseases including Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Knee, Shoulder, and Hip pain, Hemorrhoids, and other common medical conditions treated by minimally invasive methods. The partnership will enable clinicians to gain actionable insights into treatment efficacy and patient experiences, setting a new standard for patient-centered care.Transforming Patient Care through Innovative TechnologyThe ePRO Software developed by Jeeva and implemented by IR Centers will revolutionize how patient outcomes are measured and analyzed. Key features include:● Extensive Decentralized Data Collection: The software will compile the largest dataset of patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) in interventional radiology for numerous indications, offering comprehensive insights into care pathways.● User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, the software will ensure high patient engagement by email, SMS, audio, and video channels for accurate data capture and reporting from anywhere from any browser-based device.● Enhanced Clinical Data Insights: Clinicians will have access to real-time data, allowing for timely adjustments to improve patient outcomes.● Flexible, Personalized, and Rapid Configuration: The visionaries in interventional radiology had specific requirements and high expectations and Jeeva delivered.● Automated Patient Workflows: Save time for interventional radiologists and patients by designing automated workflows and minimizing manual repetitive tasks.● Commitment to Data Security and Compliance: The partnership ensures adherence to the highest security standards, including HIPAA and GDPR compliance, safeguarding patient information and maintaining the integrity of clinical data. Both organizations are dedicated to employing robust encryption, regular audits, and stringent access controls to protect sensitive information.Leadership PerspectivesDr. Sandeep Bagla, CEO of IR Centers, expressed the significance of the collaboration with Jeeva in utilizing advanced ePRO software to enhance patient outcomes: "By leveraging the power of an advanced ePRO through our partnership with Jeeva, we can access a vast amount of outcomes data that will revolutionize how we approach patient care. This PRO Software will not only improve treatment evaluation but also profoundly impact clinical practice guidelines and insurance coverage."Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, CEO of Jeeva Clinical Trials, echoed the sentiment of enhancing patient-centered care through this collaboration: "Our partnership with IR Centers signifies our commitment to stand for our mission to empower robust data collection from patients, caregivers, and providers to drive better patient outcomes with our human-centric software solutions. Onboarding thousands of patients' data within three months from over fifteen IR centers across the U.S. is a testament to the user-friendliness of our digital platform. We are excited to be at the JP Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference Jan 12-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA, to share this and other success stories with strategic partners.”Dr. Alex Pavidapha, CMO for IR Centers, further emphasized the importance of integrating the most advanced software capabilities with clinical expertise: "The collaboration with Jeeva marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to patient-centered care. The wealth of outcomes data collected through this partnership will enable us to make more informed decisions, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and defining new standards for interventional radiology."About IR Centers™IR Centers™️ is at the forefront of minimally invasive Interventional Radiology solutions, revolutionizing the field with cutting-edge technology and a collaborative approach. Our team of renowned physician leaders and state-of-the-art facilities ensure exceptional outcomes in Urology, Gastroenterology, and Orthopedics. By partnering with leading practices nationwide, we are dedicated to providing patients with the best care possible. Our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and less invasive patient-centric care has solidified our reputation as trusted leaders in Minimally Invasive Health Care. IR Centers™️ is proud to be a network partner of Prostate Centers USA, Hemorrhoid Centers, and Ortho Centers™️. To learn more about our innovative solutions and the services we offer, visit us at www.IRCenters.com or follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates.About Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc. (“Jeeva”)Founded by Dr. Harsha Rajasimha after his deeply personal, family, and professional experiences, Jeeva's mission to Revolutionize Clinical Research with Patient-Centric Software Solutions propels their innovative clinical trial management platform with intelligent workflow automation under one bundled subscription. Jeeva empowers global biopharmaceutical, medical device, and nutraceutical sponsors, simplifying patient engagement and evidence generation, achieving 70% greater efficiency, in inclusive patient-centric clinical research. Trusted by prestigious organizations like Frantz Viral Therapeutics, ImmunoACT, and George Mason University, their technology supports diverse study designs, from traditional to fully decentralized models, across disease areas including oncology and rare diseases. With empathy and determination, team Jeeva has developed a patient-centric and unified platform that enables sponsors to conduct clinical trials more effectively, breaking down barriers and fostering a globally inclusive and diverse participant pool.This includes facilitating remote participation. Powered by human-intelligence and automation, Jeeva is transforming the healthcare and life sciences industry, one clinical study at a time. Discover how Jeeva is reimagining the future of clinical trials at https://jeevatrials.com/ Media Inquiries:For IR CentersMarco MastrangeloVP OperationsPhone: 571-577-7569Email: marco@ircenters.comWebsite: www.IRCenters.com For Jeeva Clinical Trials:Harsha RajasimhaFounder and CEO703-968-7023Email: pr@jeevatrials.comWebsite: https://jeevatrials.com

