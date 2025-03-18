Jeeva Clinical Trials Unveils Partnership Program to Accelerate Next-Gen Clinical Trials with Unified, AI-Driven CTMS

Jeeva Clinical Trials Products and AI Solutions with CTMS. The image is generated using Dall-E AI tool. Jeeva Clinical Trials Inc Logo Visionary Leader of revolutionizing Clinical Trials with technology and AI

Jeeva Clinical Trials, a leader in decentralized clinical trials technology announces the launch of its CRO Partnership Program to streamline & automate trials.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeeva Clinical Trials (“Jeeva”), a leader in decentralized and hybrid clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Partnership Program, inviting forward-thinking CROs to join the era of real-time collaboration, AI-driven trial management, and seamless site-sponsor connectivity through its unified Clinical Trial Management System CTMS ).This strategic initiative is designed to empower niche CROs specializing in obesity, dermatology, oncology, and rare diseases by equipping them with best-in-class digital solutions to enhance study speed, compliance, patient retention, and cost efficiency.“CROs are the backbone of clinical trials, yet the industry still struggles with fragmented workflows, manual processes, and delayed decision-making,” said Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD, CEO and Founder of Jeeva. “It’s time to bridge the gap between sponsors, CROs, sites, and technology providers by enabling real-time collaboration on a unified, AI-powered platform. Our partnership program invites innovative CROs to modernize trials, accelerate approvals, and improve patient outcomes with a fully integrated CTMS solution.”The Critical Need for Real-Time Collaboration in Clinical ResearchThe traditional siloed approach to clinical trials—where sponsors, CROs, and sites operate on disjointed systems with slow, manual data sharing—is no longer sustainable. The challenges of poor site coordination, recruitment delays, compliance risks, and operational inefficiencies have long plagued the industry, leading to:✅ 60% of clinical trials experiencing costly delays✅ $1.5 million lost per day due to trial inefficiencies✅ High dropout rates due to poor patient engagement and site burden✅ Regulatory bottlenecks from fragmented data collection and compliance gapsJeeva’s unified CTMS platform eliminates these inefficiencies by providing a centralized, AI-driven ecosystem that connects sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients in real-time. The launch of the CRO Partnership Program ensures that innovative, forward-thinking CROs can harness the power of automation, AI, and remote trial capabilities to optimize every phase of study execution.“We are thrilled to partner with Jeeva to bring next-generation efficiencies to clinical research. The need for AI-driven automation in clinical trials has never been greater, and a unified CTMS approach is exactly what the industry needs,” said Gurudath Gurjal, MSc, Director of ClinTrek Research.Why the Jeeva CRO Partnership Program?Encouraged by the success of early partnerships in the U.S. and India, Jeeva is extending an invitation to CROs specializing in obesity, dermatology, oncology, and rare diseases to scale the adoption of its next-generation, AI-enabled CTMS platform. The standard CRO model has focused on integrating numerous point solutions and manual time & materials contracting with heavy-duty manual labor. Jeeva is leading a change driven by tech innovation and visionary leadership.Partner CROs will gain access to:1️⃣ A Unified or Modular, AI-Powered CTMS for Seamless Sponsor-CRO-Site Collaboration🔹 Real-time data synchronization between all stakeholders🔹 Automated workflows & AI-driven continuous learning and engagement for faster decision-making🔹 Built-in compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, ICH-GCP, HIPAA, and GDPR“The future of clinical trials will be defined by how well we can integrate data, processes, and regulatory compliance in one place. Jeeva’s platform is a game-changer for niche CROs like ours focused on clinical data management and biostatistics,” said Rajendra Prasad Ponugoti, CEO of VAICS Consulting.2️⃣ Accelerated Study Timelines & Reduced Site Burden🔹 eConsent, ePRO, and remote patient monitoring for decentralized & hybrid trials🔹 Streamlined recruitment & patient engagement to minimize dropout rates🔹 Automated regulatory submissions to reduce administrative workload“Rare disease trials are already complex enough without the added burden of fragmented trial management. Jeeva’s AI-powered CTMS offers a way to streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance, ultimately improving access to life-saving treatments,” said Robert Freishtat, MD, President of Uncommon Cures.3️⃣ Cost-Effective Trial Execution & Scalable Growth🔹 Reduce study costs with a pay-as-you-go model🔹 Eliminate unnecessary site visits & operational inefficiencies🔹 Scale seamlessly across multilingual global study sites“By partnering with Jeeva, CROs can modernize their operations and gain a competitive edge in delivering efficient, AI-driven clinical trials,” added Harsha K Rajasimha, PhD, CEO of Jeeva. “Together, we can significantly reduce trial timelines and improve patient outcomes across key therapeutic areas.” Sunil Tadepalli, MD, CEO, Labnetworx is also an official distributor of Jeeva Solutions in India.The Future of CRO-Sponsor Collaboration: Who Should Join?Jeeva is actively seeking partnerships with niche forward-thinking CROs, Site networks, or Academic Research Organizations (AROs) that:✔ Specialize in therapeutic areas such as obesity, dermatology, oncology, or rare disease trials✔ Embrace AI, automation, and digital transformation✔ Prioritize patient-centric trial execution✔ Seek to scale their operations with a technology-first approachNext Steps: How to Join the Jeeva CRO Partnership ProgramCROs, academic medical centers considering launching an ARO, or Site management organizations interested in leveraging Jeeva’s AI-powered CTMS and being at the forefront of the next wave of clinical trial innovation can apply for partnership by visiting Jeeva CRO Partnership Program or reaching out to partnerships@jeevatrials.com.Selected partners will receive:🔹 Access to Jeeva’s CTMS & AI capabilities for jointly offering combined solutions to sponsors🔹 Personalized onboarding & technology integration support🔹 Co-marketing opportunities with Jeeva to drive industry visibilityAbout Jeeva Clinical TrialsJeeva is a leading provider of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) solutions, AI-powered patient engagement tools, and next-generation CTMS technology. Designed to increase profit margins for CROs through efficiency gains, Jeeva helps you accelerate patient recruitment, maximize retention, reduce site burden, and enhance compliance. Jeeva enables you to collaborate seamlessly in real time with sponsors and sites.Jeeva’s technology is trusted by biopharma sponsors, CROs, academic medical centers, and patient advocacy groups worldwide to execute faster, more cost-effective, and scalable trials.For more information, visit www.jeevatrials.com 📢 Contact for Media & Partnerships📍 Jeeva Clinical Trials, Manassas, VA📧 press@jeevatrials.com🌐 Jeeva CRO Partnership Program

