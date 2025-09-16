CALA Infra Commits $20M in Technical Capital Promise as Cross River State Unlocks Economic, Resource, and Social Gains
CALA Infra pledges $20M technical capital with Cross River to unlock gas & solid minerals, driving energy, jobs, and sustainable growth.
This bold initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda and positions CALA Infra as a critical enabler of energy infrastructure and sustainable development. The partnership signals a new chapter in private-sector led infrastructure delivery, with PANA Holdings at the forefront of strategic national advancement. The session was led by Dr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings.
The partnership, forged under the banner of Unlocking Cross River State’s Gas and Solid Mineral Potential, represents a unique blend of private technical innovation and public socio-economic capital. CALA Infra’s injection of technical expertise is being complemented by Cross River State’s provision of economic, resource, and social capital ensuring the benefits of mineral development extend well beyond infrastructure to touch communities and future generations.
A Hands-On Approach to Transformation
CALA Infra emphasised its “muddy boots” approach a hands-on outcomes-focused model that differs sharply from traditional consultancy led projects. Through advanced tools such as Thermovision Tomography (TVT), a satellite-based imaging and predictive analytics technology, the firm can identify mineral hotspots with precision, reduce environmental impacts, and optimize resource allocation across all phases of exploration and mining.
This ensures that every dollar of the $20 million technical capital directly supports targeted exploration, feasibility studies, and scalable mining operations, building resilience into the state’s resource framework.
Cross River’s Contribution: More Than Land and Minerals
Governor Prince Bassey Otu, in welcoming the initiative, underscored the state’s readiness to bring its economic, resource, and social capital to the table. Beyond geological assets, this includes supportive policies, workforce mobilization, and community engagement vital enablers for long-term sustainability.
“This partnership is not just about extracting value from the earth,” the Governor noted, “it is about ensuring that Cross Riverians see direct economic, educational, and social benefits from every phase of development.”
National and Regional Implications
Dr. Daere Akobo stressed that this initiative strengthens Nigeria’s broader push to harness natural resources for industrialization, energy transition, and job creation. By combining CALA Infra’s global technical edge with Cross River’s local strengths, the partnership sets a precedent for public-private collaboration in Africa’s resource economy.
“This is not just an investment in minerals,” Dr. Akobo said. “It is an investment in people, in sustainability, and in the future prosperity of Nigeria.”
Cross River state: Powering Nigeria's Energy Future
