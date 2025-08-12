PE Energy Limited Celebrate Major Milestone in Local Content Development with Successful Graduation of HCD Trainees

NCDMB Lauds Project-Based Trainings, Charges Beneficiaries on Excellence

PE Energy, with Chevron & NCDMB, graduates HCD trainees, boosting local talent and offering instant jobs to top performers in Nigeria’s energy sector.

At PE Energy, we don’t just support Nigerian content—we build it. Through PANA Academy, we equip youths with future-proof skills to thrive and lead in the energy sector.” — Dr. Daere Akobo, Group CEO of PE Energy and Chairman of PANA Holdings

PORT HARCOURT, NIGERIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a resounding testament to Nigeria’s ongoing drive for local content excellence and talent development within the oil and gas sector, PE Energy Limited, in collaboration with Chevron Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB ), has successfully concluded a landmark Human Capital Development (HCD) training programme.Implemented by PANA Academy the competency development arm of PE Energy Limited and a subsidiary of PANA Holdings this 12-month intensive program represents a significant step toward addressing the human capital gap within Nigeria’s energy sector. It was delivered in alignment with the 2020 HCD Guidelines of the NCDMB, as part of the Chevron Makaraba-Utonana Gas Management Project.Structured to combine 8 months of in-depth classroom instruction with 4 months of practical, on-the-field training, the curriculum was designed to build technical and vocational skills that align with the evolving demands of the energy sector. It emphasized real-world readiness, innovation, and a strong professional ethos preparing participants not just for employment, but for leadership within the sector.A standout achievement from the program was the automatic employment of six high-performing graduates by PE Energy Limited, an inspiring gesture that reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to sustainable local capacity development. These graduates were recognized for their exceptional performance in character, competence, and commitment to the core values that shaped the training experience.Dr. Daere Akobo, Group CEO of PE Energy and Chairman of PANA Holdings, stated:“This initiative is a clear example of our philosophy in action. At PE Energy, we are not only supporting Nigerian content we are building it. Through direct investments in human capital via PANA Academy, we are equipping Nigerian youths with future-proof skills to thrive and lead in the energy space.”He also emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving such developmental goals, acknowledging the vital roles played by Chevron Nigeria Limited and NCDMB. Their active collaboration, technical support, and alignment with national policy objectives were pivotal to the programme’s success.The graduation ceremony, held in the PE Energy Centre of Excellence facility in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, drew representatives from Chevron, NCDMB, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), OGTAN, and various academic institutions reinforcing the programme’s wide-reaching impact and stakeholder engagement.In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, who was represented by the Manager of Human Capital Development, Mrs. Tarilate Teide-Bribena, commended PE Energy Limited and PANA Academy for the efficient execution of the training program. She reiterated the Board’s commitment to strategic capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing indigenous competence, standardization, and global competitiveness. She also encouraged active participation and registration on the NOGIC JQS portal to maximize access to training and employment opportunities in the Oil and Gas industry. She appreciated PE Energy for living up to the spirit of the HCD program by providing instant employment to 6 out of the 46 graduands.Engr. Nonso Echukwu, representing Chevron Nigeria Limited, conveyed Chevron's satisfaction with the successful execution of the training program. He commended PE Energy Limited and the NCDMB for their partnership with Chevron in achieving this significant milestone. He also urged the graduands to recognize the rarity of such an opportunity and encouraged them to apply the skills acquired during their career in the Oil and Gas industry.Engr. Nonso Echukwu, representing Chevron Nigeria Limited, in his opening remarks, conveyed Chevron's satisfaction with the successful execution of the training program. He commended PE Energy Limited and the NCDMB for their partnership with Chevron in achieving this significant milestone. He also urged the graduands to recognize the rarity of such an opportunity and encouraged them to apply the skills acquired to make valuable contributions to the wider oil and gas industry.In his remarks, the Director of Human Resources at NDDC, represented by Mr. James Foli Odafe, highlighted the Commission's shared vision and commitment to developing the human capital of the Niger Delta. He also commended PE Energy Limited for its commendable efforts in advancing youth development across Nigeria.This milestone is more than a celebration it is a declaration of what is possible when industry leaders invest in people. As Nigeria’s energy landscape transforms, PE Energy and PANA Holdings remain steadfast in their mission to nurture homegrown talent and drive excellence from within.Through initiatives like this, the message is clear: the future of Nigeria’s energy sector is not only bright it is Nigerian.

