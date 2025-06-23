PANA Holdings Chairman Takes Bold Step to Revolutionize Power Sector, Slash Nigeria’s Electricity Tariffs by 25%

Dr. Daere Akobo and PANA Infrastructure unveil bold plan to slash Nigeria’s electricity costs by up to 25% through smart infrastructure upgrades.

Our mission is simple — affordable, reliable power for every Nigerian,” — Dr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings

ABUJA, NIGERIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a decisive move to reshape Nigeria’s power sector, the Chairman of PANA Holdings , Dr. Daere Akobo, has announced a groundbreaking initiative through PANA Infrastructure, the group’s infrastructure subsidiary and an affiliate of PE Energy . The initiative aims to reduce electricity tariffs in Nigeria by up to 25%—or more—through a bold, technology-driven strategy focused on optimizing existing infrastructure, replacing obsolete systems, and building an intelligent spare parts distribution network.This visionary undertaking draws inspiration from global digital energy frameworks, including efforts led by technology leaders like Nandan Nilekani, who recently described energy as “the next UPI” in India’s digital transformation. PANA Infrastructure is adapting similar principles to Nigeria’s unique context—bringing together digital innovation, asset modernization, and operational reform to unlock massive cost savings for power consumers nationwide.Rather than investing solely in new generation capacity, the initiative is anchored on three practical pillars:1. Optimizing existing infrastructure to reduce technical and commercial losses2. Replacing obsolete and underperforming equipment across the grid3. Establishing a responsive, predictive spare parts supply and maintenance ecosystem that prevents prolonged outagesThis comprehensive approach is designed not just to stabilize the grid, but to create a self-sustaining and cost-efficient system that delivers real value to Nigerians. By combining real-time digital monitoring with proactive asset management, PANA Infrastructure is eliminating the waste and inefficiencies that have driven tariffs upward for decades.The company is also investing in local technical capacity, creating new opportunities for Nigerian engineers, field technicians, and data analysts to take ownership of the country’s energy future.To learn more about this national transformation effort, and to engage directly with the project leadership, industry stakeholders are invited to attend the Annual Asset Management Conference 2025, co-hosted by PE Energy and Thomassen Energy BV, in Abuja. Registration is open at https://gasturbines-amc2025.rsvpify.com or via email at info@pe-ng.com.This is more than a reform—it’s a revolution. And it’s already underway.

