CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Concord, CA

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services in Concord, CA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jill Thomason joins Dr. Laurie Noe to serve Concord and the surrounding cities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Concord become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I have considered a role in end-of-life care for many years, but recently saying goodbye to my own dog, Jackie, at home reshaped my approach and deepened my commitment to helping others navigate this difficult time with compassion, respect, and peace," says Dr. Jill Thomason. "Having worked in emergency medicine in the East Bay for several years, I’m aware that referring pet owners to in-home euthanasia providers can sometimes lead to delays due to limited local availability. These delays can be very difficult for both pets and their families during such a sensitive time. My goal is to improve access to compassionate, timely end-of-life care by providing these services to ensure greater availability in our community."Dr. Jill Thomason brings a wealth of experience and compassion to her work in end-of-life care. A graduate of the University of Arkansas and Louisiana State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Thomason went on to complete a rigorous internship in specialty medicine, surgery, and emergency care at Friendship Hospital for Animals in Washington, D.C. She later spent years practicing advanced emergency medicine, where she often supported families through some of their most difficult goodbyes.Her journey into in-home euthanasia was shaped by deeply personal experiences. One of her earliest childhood memories was saying goodbye to her mother’s dog with the guidance of a kind and compassionate veterinarian—a moment that first inspired her to pursue veterinary medicine. More recently, after helping her own beloved dog, Jackie, pass peacefully at home, Dr. Thomason was reminded of the importance of allowing pets to spend their final moments in the comfort of familiar surroundings, surrounded by love.Today, Dr. Thomason is honored to provide that same gift to families in her community. She believes every pet deserves a gentle and dignified farewell, and every family deserves compassionate guidance during life’s most tender moments. By partnering with CodaPet, she is committed to helping pets pass peacefully at home while supporting the families who love them most.Dr. Thomason serves Concord, Oakland, Almeda, Antioch, Vallejo, San Ramon, Danville, Lafayette, Clayton, Richmond, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Concord. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $85 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointmen,t visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

