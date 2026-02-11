CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Macon, GA, and surrounding areas

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

The middle GA counties of Jones, Bibb, Jasper, Baldwin, Monroe, and Wilkinson have family and pet populations that can benefit from these services” — Dr. Bernard Bean

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Macon, GA. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Bernard Bean will serve pets and pet parents throughout Macon and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Macon becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Bernard Bean is a Middle Georgia native and longtime veterinarian proudly serving families and their pets across the region, including Jones, Bibb, Jasper, Baldwin, Monroe, and Wilkinson counties. Raised on a small farm near his grandparents in Macon, Georgia, Dr. Bean developed an early calling to care for animals that shaped the course of his life and career.He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in 1984 and later completed his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 1995. Between those milestones, Dr. Bean served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, including a deployment during Desert Storm that delayed his veterinary school start by a year. After returning, he and his wife moved their family to Athens, where he completed his veterinary training. He later founded and led Piedmont Animal Hospital in Gray, Georgia, caring for the community’s pets for decades. Today, he and his wife Amy live in Gray and enjoy time with their seven children and twelve grandchildren.Dr. Bean’s commitment to in-home end-of-life care is deeply personal. As a teenager, he experienced the pain of transporting his own family dog for euthanasia while the pet was suffering from cancer — a moment that left a lasting impression.“I had to carry a family pet with cancer to be put down in a vet office, and he was in so much pain in transport — it was a horrible experience as an owner, and the stress it placed on him should never happen again,” says Dr. Bean.That experience continues to guide his approach today. He believes families should have access to more compassionate, low-stress options when saying goodbye.“The middle Georgia counties of Jones, Bibb, Jasper, Baldwin, Monroe and Wilkinson have family and pet populations that can benefit from these services,” he adds.With decades of clinical experience, military service, and deep community roots, Dr. Bean is dedicated to helping local families provide a peaceful, dignified farewell for their pets in the comfort of home.Dr. Bernard Bean serves Macon and the surrounding Middle Georgia communities, including Milledgeville, Gray, Eatonton, Monticello, Jeffersonville, Gordon, and Shady Dale—providing care across Bibb, Jones, Baldwin, Putnam, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Macon. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $155 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

