AvantTech and Little Prairie Services Announce Teaming Agreement to Advance Microreactor and Space Nuclear Technologies

AvantTech (formerly known as MobileNuclear Energy) Expands Nuclear Portfolio with Strategic Partnership

OAK RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvantTech, Inc., announced today a strategic teaming agreement with Little Prairie Services, LLC (LPS), a New Mexico–based, disabled veteran–owned business specializing in advanced nuclear systems, aerospace technologies, and hybrid energy solutions.

The partnership aligns AvantTech’s leadership in mobile nuclear microreactors with LPS’s space nuclear innovations, including the Mighty-Mini Nuclear Power System—a compact reactor adaptable for both lunar and terrestrial use. Under the agreement, the companies will pursue dual-use projects spanning expeditionary energy solutions for the military, resilient energy for critical infrastructure, and lunar surface power applications.

The collaboration between AvantTech and LPS will generate dual-use innovations that serve both the U.S. Department of Defense’s operational energy requirements and NASA’s nuclear power objectives. By combining their technical and business expertise, the two companies aim to accelerate the development, testing, and deployment of compact, resilient power solutions. Under the agreement, AvantTech also receives preferential rights to license and commercialize LPS’s intellectual property in defined applications, reinforcing their shared commitment to bridging terrestrial and space nuclear innovation.

“Our partnership with Little Prairie Services expands our vision for nuclear microreactor solutions,” said Chris Pehrson, CEO of AvantTech. “LPS’s proven track record in advanced space nuclear systems complements our mobile microreactor capabilities. Together, we can deliver resilient, mission-critical energy solutions for defense, critical infrastructure, remote commercial, and space applications.”

“By teaming with AvantTech, we gain a strong commercialization partner with the resources and focus to bring our Mighty-Mini and related technologies from development to deployment,” said Roger Lenard, Chief Technology Officer of Little Prairie Services. “In my prior work with Sandia National Laboratories, I completed the development and licensing of a reactor at the Sandia Pulsed Reactor III (SPR-III) facility in 18 months at a cost of $19 million. That experience underscores our ability to move nuclear systems rapidly from concept to deployment—an approach we now bring to this partnership with AvantTech.”

This collaboration positions AvantTech and LPS to accelerate development and commercialization of compact nuclear systems that address national security imperatives and extend to future space missions.

About AvantTech, Inc.

AvantTech, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced technology company focused on delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions for defense, energy, and infrastructure markets. AvantTech develops mobile nuclear microreactors and other deployable power technologies designed to provide safe, reliable, and resilient power solutions anywhere on Earth. The company was formed following the recent conversion of MobileNuclear Energy LLC from a limited liability company into a C corporation, strengthening its ability to scale in support of advanced nuclear technology development.

About Little Prairie Services, LLC

Based in Edgewood, New Mexico, Little Prairie Services is a disabled veteran–owned small business providing professional, scientific, and technical consulting services in advanced nuclear systems, aerospace technologies, and hybrid energy solutions. LPS is an intellectual property generating company with multiple patents, a strong record in NASA and DoD programs, and is the developer of the Mighty-Mini Space Nuclear Power System.



