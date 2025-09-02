AvantTech, Inc. Launches as Corporate Parent of MobileNuclear, Strengthening Commitment to Energy Innovation

With Tennessee as its new corporate home, AvantTech expands partnerships and investment while MobileNuclear continues to drive advanced nuclear solutions.

The AvantTech corporate platform allows us to expand, attract new investment, and pursue additional opportunities, while continuing to focus on the most advanced mobile power solutions in the world.” — Chris Pehrson, CEO of AvantTech, Inc.

OAK RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileNuclear Energy LLC today announced its conversion to a C Corporation under the new corporate name AvantTech, Inc. The transition marks a significant step in the company’s growth and expansion strategy while reaffirming its commitment to delivering resilient, deployable power solutions through its flagship division, MobileNuclear.

As part of the corporate restructuring, AvantTech redomiciled in Tennessee, positioning the company at the center of one of the nation’s most dynamic advanced energy and nuclear technology ecosystems. Tennessee’s Oak Ridge corridor offers world-class research facilities, a highly skilled workforce, and proximity to key partners and national laboratories—strengthening AvantTech’s ability to rapidly develop and commercialize its advanced microreactor technologies.

MobileNuclear—now operating as MobileNuclear, a Division of AvantTech, Inc.—will continue to develop and commercialize its groundbreaking MN-350 Mobile Power Module, the world’s first truly mobile nuclear microreactor. Designed for rapid deployment by air, land, or sea, the MN-350 provides safe, reliable, and sustainable power for defense, disaster response, and remote commercial operations.

The new corporate structure positions AvantTech to serve as a platform for multiple advanced technology initiatives, supporting both the company’s current nuclear energy mission and future innovate energy solutions. The MobileNuclear name, long recognized by customers and stakeholders in the defense and energy sectors, will remain front-and-center in product, project, and customer engagements.

MobileNuclear’s technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense for its potential to enhance operational energy resilience, reduce logistical burdens, and provide dependable power where it’s needed most—from expeditionary bases overseas to disaster-stricken communities at home.

About AvantTech, Inc.

AvantTech, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced technology company focused on delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions for defense, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its MobileNuclear division, AvantTech develops mobile nuclear microreactors and other deployable power technologies designed to meet the world’s most demanding energy challenges.

