MobileNuclear Announces New Name for Flagship Microreactor System: MN-350 Mobile Power Module

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileNuclear Energy LLC is pleased to announce the rebranding of our flagship mobile microreactor from the MN-1 Mobile Power Module to the MN-350 Mobile Power Module. This new designation more accurately reflects the system’s 350 kilowatt electric (kWe) output and aligns with the company's long-term strategy to grow a portfolio of mobile and transportable microreactor solutions.

The MN-350 remains the world’s lightest, safest, and most mobile nuclear power system—purpose-built to deliver clean, resilient energy for defense, disaster response, and remote infrastructure needs.

This rebranding also introduces a consistent naming convention for future systems such as the MN-1000 Transportable Power Module, a design currently in development capable of producing 1 megawatt electric (MWe) to support larger-scale missions and infrastructure requirements.

As MobileNuclear's microreactor portfolio grows, these updated names will help clearly communicate each system’s capability and application.

For more information, visit us at https://MobileNuclear.Energy.

About MobileNuclear Energy LLC
MobileNuclear Energy LLC is pioneering the development of next-generation mobile nuclear microreactors to deliver reliable, flexible, and scalable energy solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets. The company’s flagship MN-350 Mobile Power Module is designed to provide safe, clean, resilient power in austere and off-grid environments, supporting mission-critical operations and energy security initiatives.

Public Relations
MobileNuclear Energy LLC
