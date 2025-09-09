Waco crews replace highway signs

Sept. 9, 2025

By Jake Smith

WACO — New highway signs are up on I-35 thanks to a complex operation involving drones to get them in the air.

A handful of dynamic message signs reached the end of their shelf life recently, triggering the need for replacement in the Waco area.

With help from their neighbors in Fort Worth, TxDOT Waco crews set out to perform the complex operation of putting up new ones. This proved to be a sterling example of the in-house talent at TxDOT.

“This project was a significant opportunity for the Waco District to demonstrate our capability to handle equipment replacements in-house, provided we plan meticulously,” said Oscar Ramirez, TxDOT’s lead on the project. “I believe this sets a precedent for others within TxDOT to take on similar projects, ultimately enhancing (these) structures across the state and improving our communication with the public.”

These signs are incredibly heavy (more than 2,000 pounds), hang over interstate traffic, and require specialized skills to dismount and replace.

TxDOT crews got to work formalizing an operation to replace four of these signs, three on I-35, and one on I-14. With methodical planning and cooperation that included drones, the operation was a resounding success, and most importantly, safe.

“The team truly excelled in the field as we were able to replace these signs safely and efficiently,” Ramirez said.

The drones helped the crew control traffic, whether that was from drivers on the interstate or their own personnel and equipment. This included where the crane was placed and where TxDOT personnel parked.

TxDOT uses highway signs to display safety and emergency information to drivers.