Breeze Airways Named Five Star Best Major Airline in North America by APEX

— David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the nation’s leading premium leisure carrier connecting underserved cities across the U.S., is honored to be recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a Five-Star Best Major Airline in North America for 2026. The award was presented to Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO David Neeleman today during his keynote address at the APEX Global EXPO in Long Beach, Calif.“Since our inception, Breeze has rapidly expanded across the nation and introduced millions of travelers to a modern-day version of air travel – one that combines comfort and convenience with affordability and ease,” Neeleman said. “This recognition is proof that we are not just connecting dots on a map, we are creating true loyalty and demand for our unique model, and I couldn’t be prouder of the more than 2,000 Team Members who have gone all-in from day one to bring this to life.”Breeze, which began flying in 2021, has quickly carved out a niche in the industry while garnering multiple accolades for its hybrid approach to efficient and elevated air service. Previously, the airline has been awarded Best Cabin Service (2025) and Best Seat Comfort (2024) by APEX. Breeze’s premium product offering, including its first-class seating section, Breeze Ascent, qualifies it as a major airline according to APEX Official Airline Ratings.The ratings rely on independently verified passenger feedback collected through partnership with TripIt, a travel management app which prompts travelers to rate flights on a five-star scale. Approximately one million flights across more than 600 airlines are rated each year, and all results undergo independent professional audits to ensure accuracy and integrity.“Breeze Airways surged in Net Promoter Score ratings, verified by APEX and TripIt by Concur, and now holds both APEX Five Star status and the title of APEX Best Major Airline in North America,” APEX Group CEO Dr Joe Leader affirmed. “Breeze’s nicest experience delivers wide recliners in a 2–2 layout with 39 inches of pitch, 20.5 inches of width, personal device holders, and full AC plus USB-C power. With Viasat Wi-Fi across the fleet and attentive service from curb to cabin, Breeze demonstrates a premium standard that passengers across North America celebrate as best in class.”Earlier this year, Breeze was named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in June, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.Breeze also today announced the appointment of Dana Shapir as Chief Guest Officer. Dana brings with her 25-years of airline operations experience, including leadership roles at Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and – most recently – Spirit Airlines. Dana will be responsible for optimizing and improving the end-to-end Guest experience and will lead the Airport Operations, Guest support, and Inflight teams."Dana's extensive experience, particularly in airport operations, will be invaluable to her role as Chief Guest Officer at Breeze,” Neeleman continued. “We’re excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her as we continue to deliver exceptional air travel experiences to our Guests.”To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 78 cities in 35 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

