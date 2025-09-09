Butterfly Rising Institute Announces a Three-Day Event: Hope in Her Steps and the Butterfly of Hope Gala, in Denver

Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, Women’s Growth & Empowerment Coach/ Founder of BRI

The December Fundraiser Will Raise Money and Awareness for Gynecologic Cancers

This transformative event is dedicated to raising awareness about gynecological cancers, honoring survivors, and supporting caregivers. Together, we move from remembrance to resilience.” — Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, Women’s Growth & Empowerment Coach/ Founder of BRI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI), a coaching and advocacy organization for working mothers, announces Hope in Her Steps: From Remembrance to Resilience Experience , a three-day event in Denver dedicated to raising awareness and support for Gynecological cancers. The Experience starts on Thursday, Dec. 4th, with Hope in Her Steps: The Caregiver’s Compass from 6 to 8 p.m., at Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Ct., Denver, CO. 80205. This workshop will provide resources, guidance, and encouragement for those supporting women impacted by gynecological cancers. On Friday, Dec. 5th, the community will come together for Hope in Her Steps: Lift Her Light from 6 to 8 p.m., also at Shorter Community AME Church, for a lantern release and candlelight ceremony honoring lives touched by cancer and symbolizing the power of hope and remembrance. The event concludes on Saturday, Dec. 6th, with the Butterfly of Hope Gala at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St., Denver, CO. 80211, from 6 to 10 p.m., for an evening featuring powerful stories, special recognitions, and opportunities to advance advocacy, education, and research.Hope in Her Steps and Butterfly of Hope Gala will shine a light on gynecologic cancers while raising funds through the BRI’s nonprofit, The Lenelle Foundation for gynecologic cancers, and for ECANA - The Endometrial Cancer Action Network for African Americans and the International Gynecological Cancer Society (IGCS). Gynecologic cancers affect the female reproductive system, including the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva. Anyone with female reproductive organs is at risk for these cancers. According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 108,000 women in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with gynecological cancer in 2026, and about 32,000 will die from one. Each type of gynecologic cancer carries its own signs, symptoms, and risk factors. Although the factors are different, one commonality is the importance of awareness, early detection, and support. Any woman is at risk, especially as she ages.“This transformative event is dedicated to raising awareness about gynecological cancers, honoring survivors, and supporting caregivers,” says Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, a Women’s Growth and Empowerment Coach and Founder of BRI, who lost her mother to Uterine Carcinosarcoma in 2024 after a year-long battle. “She was a vibrant, healthy woman in her seventies who brought joy to everyone around her. Her diagnosis was shocking, and as one of her primary caregivers, I walked alongside her through every appointment, treatment, and hopeful moment—while also navigating my own pregnancy and supporting my college-aged son through personal challenges. These three days will honor her legacy and the strength of caregiving women everywhere.”As part of the event, BRI and the Lenelle Foundation will present two $1,000 awards: the Wings of Grace Award to honor a woman from the “sandwich generation” who is caring for a parent with cancer while raising her own family, and the Butterfly Impact Award, to recognize a woman-owned small business in healthcare that is creating lasting waves of support and healing for women impacted by cancer.“The Butterfly of Hope Gala invites you to join in lighting the way forward—whether through sponsorship or the purchase of individual tickets.” says Davis-Ezidinma. “Your presence and support help uplift voices, expand advocacy, and spark hope for women and families impacted by gynecologic cancers. Together, we move from remembrance to resilience.”The evening will unite community leaders committed to education, early detection, and healing, and will feature inspiring stories from survivors, caregivers, and community leaders, special recognitions, and meaningful opportunities to contribute to life-saving initiatives. More information on sponsorships and to purchase a table and individual tickets will be on sale at: Hope In Her Steps: https://648a-administrator.systeme.io/hopeinhersteps ###About Butterfly Rising Institute: EMPOWERING WORKING MOTHERS TO F.L.YButterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world, along with a personal touch, to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. BRI’s systematic approach uses educational tools for clients to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. BRI also hosts Butterfly Haven - an online community where working moms can come together to learn, laugh, and navigate the ever-changing landscape of life. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind, regardless of race, status, situation, or stigma. More information is at: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com/ About Tanya Davis-Ezidinma:Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, a recent winner of the Denver Business Journal 2024 Outstanding Women in Business, is a Women’s Growth and Empowerment Coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current PhD student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership for working moms, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but also a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.About ECANA:ECANA - The Endometrial Cancer Action Network for African Americans was founded in December 2017. At ECANA, we work to educate African American women on the risks and symptoms of endometrial cancer, as well as support those living with it. For more information visit: https://www.ecanawomen.org/

