CyberRisk Collaborative and INMA Join Forces to Support Small Businesses and Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC), the nation’s leading professional and leadership development community exclusively serving the cybersecurity market, today announced it has joined forces with InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure, in a cybersecurity collaborative effort.As part of this agreement, INMA will provide information on the CRC Accelerator Program (CRC+), along with access to special pricing, to the 40,000+ members of InfraGard. The CRC Accelerator Program includes CISO-developed toolkits with implementation guides and customizable templates. These resources are designed to help organizations accelerate cybersecurity initiatives and reduce consulting costs - often saving them tens of thousands of dollars.For its part in this collaborative effort, INMA will receive a revenue share for each new CRC+ membership to support its nonprofit work protecting U.S. critical infrastructure, while also expanding access to cybersecurity resources and education for InfraGard members. Additional CRC Accelerator (premium membership) benefits now available to InfraGard members include:• 12-week leadership development course access• Vendor-free working groups and events• Daily intelligence report• Complimentary passes to Infosec World and Identiverse• “Ask the Expert” service• Personal brand-building opportunities“Securing America’s critical infrastructure and SMB communities is paramount to our National Security, and one of our top priorities is a mission-driven platform,” said Executive Vice President, CRA Communities, Parham Eftekhari. “Making our solutions available to InfraGard members at a reduced rate can help thousands of organizations improve resiliency and better train their cybersecurity workforce.”“U.S. critical infrastructure owners and operators remain on high alert when it comes to the proliferation of cyber threats and risks,” said Tom Markert, President, InfraGard National Members Alliance. “This collaboration with Cyber Risk Alliance has the potential to level the playing field by making CISO-developed templates and tools, based on best practices, accessible to small and mid-sized businesses that do not have the resources of their enterprise counterparts. By working together, we can strengthen cyber readiness and resilience on a national scale.”About the CyberRisk CollaborativeThe CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC), a part of CyberRisk Alliance, advances the careers of current and future cybersecurity leaders with a community-first ethos that puts CISOs at the center of executive development.Learn more at www.cyberriskcollaborative.com About InfraGard National Members AllianceInfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people. Established in 2003, INMA is the private sector component of the FBI's InfraGard program, which is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. INMA is comprised of 74 InfraGard Member Alliances, nonprofit organizations which represent INMA at the local level across the country. Through these alliances, law enforcement and the American business community can collaborate on educational programs, training events and information-sharing initiatives that strengthen national security and the foundation of American life. For more information, visit www.infragardnational.org

