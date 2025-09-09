Hamp & Harry’s Transforms into a Harry Potter™ Pop-Up This Fall

Hamp & Harry's a Harry Potter Pop-Up

Marietta Restaurant to Host Themed Events, Enchanted Cocktails, and Magical Experiences Beginning September 16, 2025

Hamp & Harry’s has always been about bringing people together, and what better way to celebrate community than through a shared love of storytelling and magic?” — co-owner Scott McCray

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, magic takes over Marietta Square as Hamp & Harry’s launches a spellbinding Harry Potter™ Pop-Up beginning Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Guests of all ages are invited to step into a world of wizardry, with themed décor, enchanted cocktails, and a lineup of immersive events guaranteed to delight fans of every Hogwarts House.A Magical Community Gathering Place“Hamp & Harry’s has always been about bringing people together, and what better way to celebrate community than through a shared love of storytelling and magic?” said co-owner Scott McCray. “This Pop-Up is a chance for our guests to experience something truly special in downtown Marietta.”A Season of Enchantment at Hamp & Harry’sThe Pop-Up will run throughout the fall and promises a meticulously crafted calendar of magical experiences. Guests can settle in for an enchanting evening during Hamp and Harry’s Dinner and a Movie as part of their upcoming events . They will get to relive the magic of the entire saga on the big screen each week while enjoying themed cocktails and small plates inspired by the wizarding world. Additionally, fans can challenge their friends to a duel of wits during Thursday Night Harry Potter™ Trivia, competing for prizes, bragging rights, and the chance to be crowned the ultimate wizarding champion. The grand finale will be the Halloween at Hogwarts Party on Friday, October 31, a Harry Potter™-themed celebration featuring costume contests, live entertainment, specialty cocktails, and plenty of magical surprises.Food & Drink With a Magical TwistExecutive Chef Kyler Strom and Hamp & Harry’s bartending team have conjured up a special menu for the Pop-Up, with each dish and drink being a spellbinding creation. From imaginative, potion-like elixirs to whimsical bites and spellbound small plates, every detail is designed to immerse guests in the Harry Potter™ experience.Event Details & ReservationsThe magical event is set to begin on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Hamp & Harry’s, located at 25 N Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060. Reservations are highly recommended for movie nights and trivia, and are required for the Halloween Party.About Hamp & Harry’sHamp & Harry's is a neighborhood restaurant located on the downtown Marietta Square, offering a vibrant and approachable environment for enjoying delicious modern American cuisine with local flavors. Their seasonal menu emphasizes high-quality, sustainably raised ingredients sourced from local vendors. In addition to their chef-crafted entrees and small plates, Hamp & Harry's features a diverse beverage program with hand-crafted cocktails, a well-chosen wine list, and various craft and draft beer options. The restaurant also provides outdoor dining, a walk-up bar window for to-go cocktails, and a private event space. For reservations, event details, and more information, please visit www.hampandharrys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.