Dusty’s Tree & Landscape Named Best Tree Moving Service of 2025 by Click360 Awards

Georgia Company Honored for Unmatched Professionalism and Commitment to Tree Preservation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty’s Tree & Landscape, a leading provider of comprehensive arboriculture services in the North Georgia area, today announced it has been recognized with the prestigious Best Tree Moving Service of 2025 award by Click360 Awards . The annual award celebrates companies that demonstrate outstanding skill, precision, and dedication in the specialized field of large-scale tree relocation and transplanting.Click360 Awards selected Dusty’s Tree & Landscape as the top national provider for its commitment to safe, professional, and stress-free tree relocation services. The award specifically recognized the company’s expertise and advanced equipment used to safely move both small ornamental and large, mature shade trees, ensuring their successful transition and "a second chance to thrive in a new location."The process of moving a mature tree is a highly specialized and delicate operation, requiring meticulous planning, advanced root ball preservation techniques, and the use of state-of-the-art hydraulic spades and lifting equipment. This complexity elevates the importance of the award, which recognizes Dusty’s ability to execute these high-stakes projects with a near-perfect success rate, minimizing stress on the trees and providing clients with invaluable landscape preservation.The recognition highlights the crucial role that high-quality tree moving services play in construction projects, landscape preservation, and residential property enhancement. Dusty’s Tree & Landscape acts as a trusted partner for homeowners and developers alike who seek sustainable alternatives to tree removal, protecting mature landscape value while facilitating necessary site development.“This award is a tremendous honor and a true testament to the passion and precision our entire team brings to every project,” said Dusty Sadeghy, Owner of Dusty's Tree & Landscape. “Moving a mature tree is a high-stakes task; it requires specialized equipment, deep knowledge of arboriculture, and a compassionate approach. Our mission has always been to prioritize the health and longevity of the trees we move, giving our clients the ability to preserve valuable landscape assets rather than resort to removal. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Click360 Awards for delivering on that promise.”The Click360 Best Tree Moving Service Award evaluates companies based on technological capability, success rate in transplants, professionalism, and overall service quality as reported by clients and industry analysis.Dusty’s Tree & Landscape continues to serve the North Georgia area, focusing on preserving and enhancing the region's green infrastructure through expert tree relocation, trimming, and maintenance services. The company remains dedicated to setting the benchmark for excellence in professional arboriculture.About Dusty’s Tree & LandscapeBased in the North Georgia region, Dusty’s Tree & Landscape provides expert, comprehensive tree care, specializing in the relocation and transplanting of mature trees. With a focus on preservation, safety, and client satisfaction, the company utilizes advanced techniques and equipment to ensure the successful movement and health of trees for residential, commercial, and municipal clients across the region.About Click360 AwardsClick360 Awards recognizes excellence across various industries, honoring companies that achieve superior standards in service quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. The awards are designed to help consumers identify trusted, top-tier service providers in their respective fields.

