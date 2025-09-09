K-pop group ALL(H)OURS has Released their 4th Mini Album, VCF

Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment Photo Credit: EDEN Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop up-and-coming stars, ALL(H)OURS have released their fourth mini album, VCF. The title is an abbreviation for “Vibe Check Failed” and is derived from the popular social media meme and slang “vibe check.” Much like showing up to a party in a completely different dress code by accident but still owning it, VCF takes the group’s burning passion and ideals shared through their third mini album, Smoke Point (February 2025) and builds on that through VCF with music that best highlights their own skills and charms over what’s currently trending in the industry as part of the group’s initiative to keep moving forward and overcoming all obstacles they face as artists and as a group.“We put a lot of effort into leading our listeners in a new direction with this fourth mini-album, VCF. Instead of fitting ALL(H)OURS into a typical style or trend, we tried to really define and show who we are in the K-pop scene. With stage presence that has grown through our Asia and Europe fancon tour, we are ready to showcase performances that are even more confident and energetic. Not only on stage but also off stage, we hope to connect with Min(ut)es through various activities and get even closer to them. ” - KUNHO, leader of ALL(H)OURSContaining a total of five tracks, the album opens with “VCF,” a groovy hip-hop piece led by flashy psychedelic synths and a deep sub-bass, effectively setting the album’s “misfit” concept. Building off that energy, the hybrid trap-style title track “ READY 2 RUMBLE ” crashes in with a thunderous sound that evokes growling vocals. The third track, “DO IT,” is rooted in the rhythmic groove of ‘90s new jack swing, enriched by heavy 808 sub-bass and modern synths. It balances retro vibes with a contemporary edge. The fourth track, “GOOD JOB,” features lyrics written by KUNHO, XAYDEN, MASAMI, and HYUNBIN, delivering their own personal narrative through repeated, catchy choruses and deep-toned rap. Despite its simple structure, it showcases K-pop’s signature layered composition and emotional flow. Closing the album, “La Vida Loca,” sung by the vocal unit of ALL(H)OURS, KUNHO, YOUMIN, MINJE, and ON:N, diverges from the rap-heavy lineup by focusing on emotional melodies and polished vocals.“One of the things I would like to point out in this album is that we have tracks sung by the rap and vocal unit of ALL(H)OURS. ‘GOOD JOB’ features lyrics written by KUNHO, XAYDEN, MASAMI, and HYUNBIN, with a powerful beat as its foundation, showing all the unique colors of the rap unit. ‘GOOD JOB’ blends skillful verses with an addictive hook, making it more captivating the more you listen. The vocal unit song ‘La Vida Loca’ is sung by KUNHO, YOUMIN, MINJE, ON:N, combining the drums and synth sounds with an emotional melody. We are confident to say that the vocal performances, which have grown even more since the last album, will leave a strong impression on listeners.” - YOUMIN, member of ALL(H)OURSFrom their debut to now, ALL(H)OURS have consistently maintained their unique energy. With each release, they continue to define their musical and visual identity. Through VCF, is yet another stepping stone in showing their artistic journey.ABOUT ALL(H)OURSALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment. It was founded by Cho Hae-sung, the former vice president of JYP Entertainment, who managed groups such as Stray Kids, TWICE, and ITZY. As of January 2025, EDEN Entertainment became a JYP Entertainment family label.ALL(H)OURS debuted on January 10th, 2024, with their first mini-album, ALL OURS. The group comprises seven members: KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N. The group name, ALL(H)OURS, is a play on the phrases “all ours” and “all hours,” which represents the group’s commitment to always giving their all in everything they do.The group received three Rookie award nominations from prestigious awards shows, such as Best New Male Artist at the 2024 MAMA Awards, 32nd Hanteo Music Awards, and 39th Golden Disc Awards.

ALL(H)OURS (올아워즈) 'READY 2 RUMBLE' Official M/V

