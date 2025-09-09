CT Startup JobSnap Secures Major Investment from Navy Veteran Who Worked on the Hubble Telescope

JobSnap Logo

Veteran-Led Backing Reinforces JobSnap’s Mission to Empower American Workers and Rebuild Trust in the Gig Economy

George’s investment is more than capital; it’s a shared belief that American workers deserve tools that serve them, not systems that exploit them.” — James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful vote of confidence in its mission and model, JobSnap has secured a strategic, seven-figure investment from fellow veteran and local Ridgefielder, George Mulvaney, whose award-winning work helped make the Hubble Space Telescope a reality. The funding marks a pivotal moment in JobSnap’s rapid growth as a purpose-driven platform dedicated to restoring fairness, transparency, and opportunity to workers in the local services economy.George joins fellow veteran William Goins, JobSnap’s President & COO, as part of a growing circle of leaders and backers who share a commitment to empowering American workers and rebuilding trust in the gig economy.“Our goal has never been to become just another tech platform chasing headlines or inflated valuations,” said James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap. “We’re building something different. Something sustainable and honest. George’s investment is more than capital; it’s a shared belief that American workers deserve tools that serve them, not systems that exploit them.”In contrast to legacy gig platforms that charge per-lead fees, obscure true pricing, and prioritize investor returns over user outcomes, JobSnap offers a flat-fee, no-commission model that lets service providers keep what they earn and own their relationships with customers. It’s a model designed for independence, dignity, and long-term resilience.George Mulvaney brings with him a legacy of service and impact spanning entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. As founder of Mulvaney Mechanical, one of the largest mechanical contractors in Western Connecticut, George has led work on major projects including clean room expansions at ASML, facilities at Boehringer Ingelheim, and the ice storage cooling system at the West Haven VA Hospital. Through Mulvaney Properties, he has built a commercial and residential real estate portfolio across Connecticut and Florida.George’s contributions to the community are equally impressive. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Ability Beyond, Chairman of the Development Board at the Connecticut Institute for Communities, and board member at Ann’s Place, and Regional Hospice. His accolades include the “Spirit of Humanity Award,” “Community Impact Award,” and the Danbury Chamber’s prestigious “Cecil J. Previdi Award” for entrepreneurial achievement. George will be honored on June 18th by the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce with the “Small Business Employer of the Year” Award, recognizing his decades-long commitment to building businesses that uplift the community.This investment also lays the foundation for JobSnap Cares, the company’s initiative to give back to the communities it serves. Guided by George’s philanthropic example, JobSnap Cares will match local service providers with disadvantaged or differently-abled homeowners who need jobs or tasks done, at no cost. These projects will be funded by JobSnap and completed by JobSnap service providers supporting those in need while strengthening community bonds.“JobSnap Cares is our way of living our mission out loud,” Albis said. “Whether it’s mowing the lawn for a senior who can’t anymore, or fixing a broken railing for someone who lives alone, we’re creating a culture of service within the JobSnap community; inspired by George’s example.”As economic uncertainty continues to impact families and workers across the country, JobSnap is doubling down on its core purpose: to build a platform that works for the people who need work done, and for those that do the work.To learn more go to www.hellojobsnap.com , or find JobSnap in the Apple Google Play Stores.About JobSnap: JobSnap is the no-commission, no per-lead-fee marketplace built for the modern service provider, gig worker or student looking to build their brand and make money. Our mission is to empower people to grow their businesses without wasteful ad spending, third-party platforms, or middlemen. Direct customer access, transparent pricing, and a streamlined experience, that’s JobSnap.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.