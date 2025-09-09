Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads DHET delegation at 11th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning in Botswana, 10 to 12 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead the South African Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) delegation at the 11th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (PCF11), which takes place from 10 to 12 September 2025 in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Forum is hosted by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) in partnership with the Botswana Ministry of Higher Education. It occurs every three years and is regarded as one of the world’s top international conferences on open and distance learning (ODL).

“The Pan-Commonwealth Forum will provide strategic value for DHET and our stakeholders, as it brings together the open and online learning community to share knowledge and experiences, pinpoint key trends, and examine how open and distance learning can enhance access and help bridge the digital divide,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Alongside attending the forum, Deputy Minister Gondwe has been invited by the Botswana Ministry of Higher Education to participate in an oversight visit to the country’s leading technical colleges to share best practices.

Deputy Minister Gondwe's visit to Botswana takes place as South Africa’s G20 Presidency progresses, and Botswana is one of the selected African countries invited to participate in the G20 Education Working Group and the Education Ministerial Meeting scheduled from 20 to 22 October 2025 at Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

Deputy Minister Gondwe is confident that the insights gained from the 11th Pan-Commonwealth Forum will offer solutions to the challenges of online distance learning and help develop skills for economic growth and job creation.

