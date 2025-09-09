Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Ferroalloys 2025 Conference Gala Dinner, 9 Sept

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver remarks at the Gala Dinner of the Ferroalloys 2025 Critical Materials Conference, hosted in Johannesburg.

The Ferroalloys 2025 Conference brings together leaders from government, industry, and finance to exchange insights, build partnerships, and explore opportunities in South Africa’s mining and ferroalloys sector. This year’s programme includes discussions on manganese, vanadium, chromium, molybdenum, silicon, logistics, and the global outlook on supply and demand in critical materials.

The Gala Dinner, an official part of the conference, provides a unique platform to celebrate collaboration across the ferroalloys value chain while showcasing South Africa’s cultural richness and hospitality.

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will address delegates from across the globe, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to strengthening the mining sector, promoting investment, and advancing inclusive growth in the critical materials industry.

Event details:

Occasion: Ferroalloys 2025 Gala Dinner

Date: Tuesday, 09 September 2025

Time: 19h00

Venue: Sandton Hotel, Johannesburg

Enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

