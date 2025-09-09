COPILOT Welcomes Bill Nolan as Chief Executive Officer

COPILOT

COPILOT Welcomes Healthcare Growth Leader with Proven Expertise in Market Access, Patient Services, and Pharma Commercialization

I’m honored to lead this outstanding team and to champion the value COPILOT brings to the pharmaceutical industry as we strengthen our partnerships and expand our impact on patient care” — Bill Nolan

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPILOT, a leader in transforming patient access and support solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Nolan as Chief Executive Officer.Bill is a transformative healthcare executive with over two decades of experience driving growth, operational excellence, and customer value across the pharmaceutical, payer, provider, and patient services sectors. He is a recognized expert in commercialization, market access, patient services and specialty pharmacy and is known for leading organizations through periods of strategic transformation and accelerated growth.Most recently, Bill served as Global Head of Market Access & Post Approval Services at Fortrea, where he led large-scale patient services and specialty pharmacy businesses.Earlier in his career, Bill spent 17 years at McKesson focused on facilitating the successful commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals. For most of his time at McKesson, Bill served as the Vice President & General Manager of its Patient Services Group/CoverMyMeds. In this role, he oversaw rapid growth, major platform transformation, and multiple acquisitions – building one of the industry’s most comprehensive and fastest growing patient access and engagement platforms.“I’m thrilled to join COPILOT at such an exciting and pivotal moment,” said Bill Nolan. "Today, COPILOT remains something of a hidden gem in the pharmaceutical services landscape, delivering exceptional value through intelligent, scalable, and highly tailored patient access solutions. I’m honored to lead this outstanding team and to champion the value COPILOT brings to the pharmaceutical industry as we strengthen our partnerships and expand our impact on patient care.”“Bill’s deep expertise in market access and patient services, along with his proven track record of leading and scaling healthcare organizations, makes him the ideal leader for COPILOT’s next chapter,” said Vern Davenport, Partner at QHP Capital and Board Member at COPILOT. “As we focus on scaling operations, enhancing service delivery and strengthening strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, Bill’s leadership will be instrumental in unlocking COPILOT’s full potential.”Bill holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a Business Minor from West Chester University and Nursing Home Administrator licensure in Pennsylvania.About COPILOT Provider Support ServicesCOPILOT is a reimbursement center of excellence delivering innovative technology and expert services to streamline patient access for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal enables accurate, timely benefits investigation and provides secure, actionable insights to support both provider offices and life sciences partners. With deep expertise in HUB operations and reimbursement strategy, COPILOT empowers staff and market access teams to confidently navigate the complexities of coverage, ensuring high satisfaction and better outcomes across the patient journey. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

