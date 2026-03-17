COPILOT Provider Services Rebrands as Elusa Health, Launching New Identity Built on Clarity and Access

Elusa Health provides the perfect balance of automation and human-to-human support.

The company's rebrand as Elusa Health marks a significant evolution in in its commitment to transforming how patients access life-saving therapies.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPILOT Provider Services today announced its official rebrand as Elusa Health, marking a significant evolution in the company's identity and its commitment to transforming how patients access therapies in an increasingly complex healthcare system.“The name Elusa is derived from elucidate — to make clear, to explain, to bring understanding where there is confusion,” says Brittney Wysong, Executive Director of Marketing at Elusa Health. “That meaning sits at the core of everything we do. This rebrand is a natural evolution for our company, as it's a clearer expression of the value we deliver. In a healthcare system crowded with complexity, fragmented processes, and administrative friction, Elusa Health brings clarity to the pathway to therapy.”The company's new tagline, Cut Through the Noise, reflects its commitment to accelerating access in a healthcare environment too often slowed by fragmentation, inefficiency, and administrative burden. By eliminating barriers created by disconnected systems, gaps in needed information and competing priorities across stakeholders, Elusa Health helps patients access therapies faster and more efficiently while enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers and partners to deliver better outcomes."This rebrand is far more than a change in name or look and feel," said Bill Nolan, CEO of Elusa Health. "It reflects who we are and the role we play in healthcare: bringing clarity to the complex process of accessing important specialty therapies. Every day, we work to remove the friction that slows patients, providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers navigating the system. The name Elusa, and everything behind it — clarity, precision, and purpose — captures the way we work to accelerate access and support patients and providers through a system that can too often feel overwhelming. Elusa Health represents not only the real impact of our work today, but the platform we are growing to ensure pharma-sponsored patient access support remains sustainable in the future.”The Elusa Health brand reflects the company’s strategy to grow their tech-enabled, insight-driven patient services platform that helps pharmaceutical manufacturers deliver faster, more sustainable patient access in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.Elusa Health's rebrand includes a new visual identity, updated brand messaging, and a refreshed digital presence, all designed to align with the company’s core priority of bringing clarity, speed and momentum to the process of accessing specialty therapies. drug access.For more information about Elusa Health, visit elusahealth.com About Elusa HealthElusa Health is a patient services company that provides access, affordability, and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. Through a combination of proprietary technology, a Reimbursement Center of Excellence, and a non-commercial pharmacy platform, Elusa Health cuts through the complexity of the healthcare system to accelerate patient access to life-saving therapies.

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