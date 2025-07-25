COPILOT Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Advancing Its Commitment to Patient Data Security and Operational Excellence

HITRUST e1 Certification validates COPILOT is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

In a world where digital infrastructure supports critical access to care, achieving HITRUST certification is a validation of our operational rigor” — Paul Battaglia

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPILOT, a leader in transforming patient access and support solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that its HUB Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity. A key milestone underscoring the company’s continued commitment to safeguarding sensitive healthcare data while delivering best-in-class service to patients, providers, and life sciences partners.The HITRUST certification represents the gold standard of information security in healthcare and demonstrates that COPILOT’s systems and controls meet established regulatory compliance and risk management requirements.“Achieving HITRUST certification is not just about checking a box—it’s about showing our clients and partners that data protection is foundational to how we operate,” said Tynan Markey, Chief Technology Officer at COPILOT. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and precision in reaching this benchmark. It reflects our culture of trust, transparency, and innovation.”The certification reinforces COPILOT’s ability to operate at scale while maintaining the extremely high levels of data integrity and compliance—an increasingly important factor in a complex and regulated patient services environment.“In a world where digital infrastructure supports critical access to care, achieving HITRUST certification is a validation of our operational rigor,” said Paul Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer. “This milestone strengthens our ability to partner with pharma clients seeking performance, compliance, and patient trust in equal measure.”As organizations across the healthcare ecosystem navigate evolving expectations around data security and interoperability, COPILOT’s achievement positions it as a trusted leader.Michael DeVries, Chief Executive Officer at COPILOT, added: “This is a major moment for COPILOT, and a direct result of Ty and the entire technology team’s leadership and focus. We are now even better positioned to scale confidently with our partners, knowing our infrastructure is certified to meet the highest standards.”As COPILOT continues to expand its impact in the life sciences industry, this certification marks another step forward in ensuring secure, reliable, and patient-first solutions.About COPILOT Provider Support ServicesCOPILOT is a reimbursement center of excellence delivering innovative technology and expert services to streamline patient access for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal enables accurate, timely benefits investigation and provides secure, actionable insights to support both provider offices and life sciences partners. With deep expertise in HUB operations and reimbursement strategy, COPILOT empowers staff and market access teams to confidently navigate the complexities of coverage, ensuring high satisfaction and better outcomes across the patient journey. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com

