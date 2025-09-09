Stop Migraines Naturally

What causes migraines?

Migraines are complex and often triggered by a mix of factors. Some of the most common include:

Diet

Certain foods and drinks can act as triggers, such as chocolate, cheese, wine, citrus fruits, caffeine, artificial sweeteners (like aspartame), MSG and processed meats with nitrites. Food intolerances and sensitivities can also play a role.

Inflammation

Ongoing inflammation in the body (which can be linked to poor sleep, excess weight or imbalances in the gut) may make migraines more likely.

Stress

Both emotional and physical stress are well-known migraine triggers, partly because stress drives inflammation and impacts hormones and brain chemicals.

Toxin overload and poor detoxification

Exposure to smoking, caffeine, alcohol, medications or other toxins can strain the body’s detox systems and contribute to migraine attacks.

Hormone imbalances

Oestrogen levels particularly affect brain activity, blood vessels and serotonin. This is why migraines are often linked with the menstrual cycle or use of the contraceptive pill.

Histamine intolerance

Too much histamine, whether from certain foods or from inflammation in the body, can make the nervous system more sensitive, triggering migraines. This may be linked to low levels of the enzyme DAO which is needed to break down histamine, gut imbalances or use of certain medications.

Gut health

The gut and brain are closely connected. An imbalance in gut bacteria, poor digestion or infections like H. pylori can increase inflammation and chemicals that trigger migraines. On the flip side, beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus can help reduce histamine.

Nutrient deficiencies

Low levels of certain nutrients, such as B vitamins (B2, B3, B12), vitamin D, magnesium, carnitine and alpha-lipoic acid, can reduce energy production in cells and affect brain signalling, increasing migraine risk. Magnesium is particularly important as it helps regulate brain chemicals like serotonin, which play a key role in migraines.

Understanding the root cause is key: migraines aren’t just a ‘headache’, they’re a signal from your body that something is off. Keeping a migraine diary can help identify personal triggers and patterns.