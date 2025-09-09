VARStreet Expands Payment Gateway Portfolio with Addition of Moneris Checkout

Through this integration, VARStreet customers can now seamlessly enable Moneris as their payment gateway of choice within the application.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of enterprise software for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, announced its integration with Moneris Checkout, adding it to its existing list of supported payment gateways. With this integration, VARStreet resellers operating in Canada and the U.S. can accept payments through Moneris Checkout from their VARStreet storefronts and back-office transactions. Moneris is one of Canada’s most widely used payment providers.“A host of our existing customers as well as new prospects in the U.S. and Canada asked for Moneris Checkout support, and we’re glad to make this option available to them,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. “Our approach is simple: keep expanding choices so resellers can use their preferred gateways.”This payment gateway will be available for both new and existing VARStreet customers. Every VARStreet reseller who opts to use Moneris Checkout will need to set up a merchant account with Moneris. The integration is implemented for both the eCommerce storefront and back-office flows to simplify their payment collection process and improve cash flow.In addition to Moneris Checkout, VARStreet has successful integrations with multiple payment gateways, including Intuit QuickBooks Payments, Stripe, Authorize.net, and PayPal, etc., so resellers can select the provider that best fits their business and buyer preferences.About VARStreet Inc.Founded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. offers a unified platform for sales quoting B2B eCommerce , CRM, procurement, and PunchOut. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping VARs sell faster and operate more efficiently.About MonerisMoneris Solutions is a Canadian payments leader, jointly owned by RBC and BMO, supporting hundreds of thousands of merchant locations nationwide with in-store and online payment solutions, including Moneris Checkout for eCommerce.

