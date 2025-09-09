September is Menopause Awareness Month: Deborah Wilson MD & Associates Champions Education & Access to Personalized Care

Menopause isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience...We take time to educate, listen, and tailor therapy so women can make confident, informed choices that fit their goals and medical history.” — Deborah Wilson, MD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Menopause Awareness Month this September, Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates Gynecology is calling attention to the importance of menopause education and the full range of safe, effective treatments available to women today. The practice, ranked #2 in Arizona for hormone pellet therapy , offers up-to-date, personalized care plans that address hot flashes , sleep issues, fatigue, brain fog, mood changes, vaginal dryness, and low libido.“Menopause isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience—and neither is treatment,” said Deborah Wilson, MD, founder of Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates Gynecology. “We take time to educate, listen, and tailor therapy so women can make confident, informed choices that fit their goals and medical history.”Why Education MattersMany women still navigate menopause with limited information or outdated assumptions. Dr. Wilson’s team emphasizes clear, evidence-based guidance on lifestyle strategies and the spectrum of therapies from creams, gels, and patches to long-acting hormone therapy pellets so patients can choose what best supports their health and lifestyle.Hormone Pellet Therapy: Steady Relief Without the Daily HassleAn increasingly popular option, pellets are tiny (about a grain of rice) and placed just under the skin in a quick in-office procedure. They release a consistent dose of estrogen and/or testosterone over several months, closely mimicking pre-menopausal rhythms and helping reduce the “ups and downs” some women feel with daily methods. Many patients begin noticing improvements within a few weeks, with typical replacement every 3–4 months.Pellet Therapy Can Help With:-Hot flashes and night sweats-Low energy, sleep difficulties, and brain fog-Cognitive Function-Bone Density-Heart Health-Mood changes, irritability, and low libido-Vaginal dryness and general “off” feelings that affect daily lifeWhat To ExpectDuring a one-on-one consultation, the team reviews symptoms, checks blood levels, and discusses all options. If pellets are chosen, the insertion is performed in our Scottsdale office under local numbing. No stitches are required, and patients can resume normal activities with only minimal restrictions on exercise, bathing, or swimming. For patients with a uterus, bioidentical progesterone may be recommended to protect the uterine lining. Follow-up is routine, and dosing/timing is adjusted to keep patients feeling their best.Insurance & Payment: Unfortunately, most insurance plans do not cover any form of Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy - including Pellets. Transparent, reasonable pricing is available for patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of Hormone Pellet Therapy.“Menopause is a transition—not an end to feeling vibrant,” added Dr. Wilson. “With education and a personalized plan, women can regain energy, sleep better, think more clearly, and enjoy intimacy again.”Book a Hormone Consultation during Menopause Awareness Month (September)!Women experiencing menopause symptoms—or those seeking a second opinion—are invited to schedule a comprehensive consultation in September.About Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates GynecologyDeborah Wilson, MD & Associates is a Scottsdale-based gynecology practice dedicated to patient-centered, evidence-based women’s health. The team provides full gynecologic evaluations and a complete range of menopause therapies, including hormone therapy pellets, with personalized care plans designed around each patient’s goals and medical history.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.