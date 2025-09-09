APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Lawley Automotive Dealership Solutions, Expanding Footprint in the New York Area

APCO acquires Lawley Automotive Dealership Solutions

APCO Holdings, a leading provider of F&I products, has acquired the assets of Lawley Automotive Dealer Solutions, expanding its footprint in New York.

Adding the talented Lawley Automotive team to our EasyCare sales force makes the value that we offer to dealers in the New York area even stronger.” — Courtney Hoffman

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired the assets of Lawley Automotive Dealer Solutions. This acquisition demonstrates APCO’s commitment to protecting what moves dealers and further expands its market presence in the F&I industry.Lawley Automotive Dealership Solutions, based in Buffalo, New York, has been serving dealers since 1984 with a combination of superior products, best-in-class training and development, and support. As an authorized agent of APCO’s EasyCare brand, this acquisition was a natural fit.“Adding the talented Lawley Automotive team to our EasyCare sales force makes the value that we offer to dealers in the New York area even stronger,” added Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings. “I am confident the combined teams will immediately elevate the way we help dealers achieve success, and I am excited about our future together.”Todd Best, founder of Lawley Automotive Dealership Solutions, added, “The Lawley Automotive team has always been passionate about working with dealers to transform F&I success. The additional resources APCO and EasyCare offer our team will help to drive dealer performance to the next level.”This acquisition demonstrates APCO’s continued commitment to supporting dealers as they respond to a changing market, delivering solutions that improve business performance as well as training and support to implement strategies that drive results.For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private-label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.About Lawley Automotive Dealership Services Since 1984, Lawley Automotive has been helping auto dealers drive their business to a new level. A combination of superior products, best-in-class training and development, and unparalleled service is what sets them apart. Today, they support business development efforts of over 200 new and used auto dealers in the U.S.

