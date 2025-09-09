Stacey Davis of North Carolina Appointed VFAF National Ambassador said David Draper Veterans for America First

Stacey Davis Veterans for America First VFAF North Carolina Official State Chapter Logo

WASHINGTON , NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies: the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF), a national organization dedicated to advancing conservative values and supporting veterans, first responders, and their families, has announced the appointment of Stacey Davis of North Carolina as a National Ambassador.Davis currently serves as a member of the Beaufort County School Board, where she has been a strong advocate for bipartisan educational goals such as teacher recruitment, expanding broadband access, and advancing literacy and STEM initiatives.In her new role with VFAF, Davis expressed her commitment to aligning local educational priorities with the organization’s “America First” vision. She emphasized her dedication to reinforcing patriotic civics education through initiatives such as reinstating the 1776 Commission, promoting school choice while strengthening public schools, and ensuring a safe learning environment for students across North Carolina.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

