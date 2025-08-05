OptraSCAN Launches AI-Powered CytoSiA Platform at 9th Digital Pathology & AI Congress: Asia, Singapore

OptraSCAN's CytoSiA Effectively Screen Liquid-Based Cytology Slides And Pap Smears

AI-Powered Cytology Platform Expands Access and Accuracy for Cervical Cancer Screening Across Asia—Aligned with WHO’s 90-70-90 Elimination Goals

Digital cytology enables HPV testing, not competes with it. CytoSiA empowers real-world screening programs today while building tomorrow’s diagnostics. We’re bringing this global impact now to Asia.” — Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN

SINGAPORE, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptraSCAN , a global leader in digital pathology and AI-enabled cytology, today announced the official launch of its CytoSiA platform in the Asian market at the Asia Pacific Imaging Summit – 9th Digital Pathology & AI Congress: Asia, taking place August 5–6, 2025, in Singapore.CytoSiA is a fully integrated digital cytology solution that combines high-resolution slide scanning with AI-powered image analysis for scalable, affordable cervical cancer screening. With its launch in Asia, CytoSiA addresses significant gaps in access and diagnostic accuracy, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where traditional cytology infrastructure is limited.Cervical Cancer: A Pressing Need Across AsiaAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women, with more than 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths reported in 2022. Asia bears a disproportionate burden, over 58 percent of global cases and deaths, driven by low HPV-vaccination rates and limited screening coverage in many countries.CytoSiA Supports WHO’s 90-70-90 Elimination StrategyThe WHO’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 aims to vaccinate 90% of girls, screen 70% of women, and treat 90% of those with the disease. While vaccination and HPV testing are important tools, cytology remains the triage method to determine who truly has the disease and needs follow-up or treatment. HPV tests detect the virus, not the disease, leading to over-referral and resource strain. CytoSiA fills this diagnostic gap with AI-assisted, scalable cytology that empowers screening programs to act quickly, accurately, and efficiently, whether aligned with WHO targets or operating independently. The platform supports both centralized and remote deployment models, including mobile screening units and telepathology workflows, helping public health programs extend reach into underserved areas without sacrificing diagnostic quality.Proven Across Global Screening ProgramsDeployed in screening initiatives on multiple continents, CytoSiA has demonstrated consistent accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in real-world settings. It supports workloads from 50 to over 5,000 slides per week and is optimized for decentralized clinics and national cancer control efforts.The platform’s AI engine, trained on millions of cytology datasets, automatically identifies and ranks abnormal cells in real time, supporting Bethesda classification. Reports are generated within minutes, and its composite imaging technology reduces file sizes without sacrificing diagnostic clarity, making CytoSiA highly effective even in low-bandwidth or remote environments.Official Launch and Conference PresentationAttendees of the Asia Pacific Imaging Summit – 9th Digital Pathology & AI Congress: Asia can experience CytoSiA firsthand:• Live demonstrations at Booth #16, August 5–6, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, NTU (Novena Campus), Singapore• Featured presentation by Dr. Anita Nangia:“Digitizing Cytology: Enabling Scalable Cervical Cancer Screening Across Asia – Bridging Gaps in Access, Accuracy, and Actionability Through Digital Pathology”August 5, 3:05 PM – 3:20 PMAbout OptraSCANOptraSCANis a global innovator in digital pathology, offering whole-slide imaging, image management, and AI-powered analytics for histopathology and cytology. Dedicated to democratizing access to cancer diagnostics, OptraSCAN supports clinical labs, pharma/biotech, CROs, and national screening programs in more than 30 countries.

