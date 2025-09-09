Col. Liz Hunt selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Col. Liz Hunt will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Col. Liz Hunt, CEO of Reclaim Energy and Auctioneer, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion, enabling them to reach their goals while creating lasting change for future generations. Liz Hunt will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Col. Hunt has cultivated a distinguished career as a CEO and business proprietor of Hunt Auctions and Land, as well as a sales executive and auctioneer for Steve Auctions & Realty since 2008. Her track record boasts four prestigious awards in sales, spanning diverse sectors including sales, mechanical, industrial, wholesale, and aerodynamics. Ms. Hunt’s proficiencies extend beyond sales into industrial and mechanical engineering, adept negotiation, and top-tier customer service.Col. Hunt’s lifelong passion for auctioneering runs in her blood, as she represents the fifth generation in the profession. She opened her own auction business, Hunt Auctions & Land, following in the footsteps of her family. Col. Hunt’s accomplishments have been considered remarkable as a woman in a male-dominated industry and have earned her extensive recognition. She was the first auctioneer to be featured on the reality TV show “The Amazing Race” and graduated in the top 2% of her auctioneering college, earning her the rank and title of colonel in her field. As a powerful trailblazer, she was the only woman to compete in the Iowa Auctioneers Contest in 2021, where she placed among the top five contestants.Before embarking on her career path, Col. Hunt completed coursework in agricultural science and biochemistry from Northwest Missouri State University. In 2011, she earned a job readiness certification from the State of Missouri, and in 2015, she became a certified auctioneer through the World Wide College of Auctioneering. Following these accomplishments, Ms. Hunt earned her Missouri salesperson pre-license in real estate and completed bystander intervention training with Traliant. In 2023, she received her auctioneer license from the State of Missouri.Throughout her illustrious career, Col. Hunt has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Most recently, she was featured in IAOTP’s International Best Seller, “Top 50 Fearless Leaders,” where a chapter was dedicated to Col. Hunt’s life and accomplishments. Last year, she was selected as Top Auctioneering Colonel of the Year by IAOTP and was featured in the international best-selling publication of Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. Also in 2024, she was awarded Marquis Who's Who Biographical Listee & Millennial Magazine Top Professional Woman Listee. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Hunt has maintained affiliation with the Missouri Professional Auctioneers Association and the Iowa Auctioneers Association to stay on top of developments in the industry. Believing strongly in the individualized nature of sales, she holds firm that every customer must be treated according to their needs.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Hunt for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Hunt attributes her success to her strong work ethic and determination, which she learned from her parents’ support and guidance. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. As a mother, she is dedicated to providing for her family and leaving a lasting legacy for her children. In the long term, she envisions one of her children taking over her auction business. Ms. Hunt is determined to expand her company beyond its current scope, and one day, she hopes to hold national and even global auctions.For more information, please visit: https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

