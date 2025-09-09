Mellow Fellow outlined plans to streamline consumer access to product details and third-party lab testing information.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellow Fellow today shared its product information and testing framework and outlined plans to streamline consumer access to product details and third-party lab testing information.

The brand will also expand its FAQs to reflect the most common questions shoppers ask about cannabinoid products.

As part of this effort, Mellow Fellow will:

• Maintain easy access to third-party lab testing information and product details

• Expand FAQs to address common category questions and labeling terms

• Keep cross-channel messaging consistent (website, product pages, press materials, and brand social)

• Avoid medical, legal, or therapeutic claims and use non-promotional language in consumer communications

Co-Founder Lindsey Goldstein says "Transparency has to start from within. At my company, I foster a culture of open communication and integrity so that every team member shares that mission. "Everybody is pretty much moving in the same direction" and there's "a lot of integrity amongst our employees."

About Mellow Fellow

Mellow Fellow is a Florida-based cannabinoid brand focused on clear product information, labeling transparency, and third-party lab testing information. The company works with partners to make straightforward product details and educational context easy to find across channels.

