Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and Autism Health Announce Dr. Goodenowe Childhood Neurodevelopmental Support Program – NeuroSupport

After years of constant struggle, our family finally experienced a period of calm and hope we hadn’t felt in a very long time.” — Bella Hemenegildo, Parent

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe and Autism Health, Inc. announced the launch of a new Childhood Neurodevelopmental Support Program – NeuroSupport - that provides advanced education, community support, networking, and subsidized nutritional supplementation for parents struggling with the everyday and long-term challenges of caring for and supporting the health and development of children with autism and other related neurodevelopmental disorders.

Dr. Goodenowe strongly believes that solutions for complex health problems will not come from random disconnected pharmaceutical and nutritional products, but from people with common challenges coming together as a community

In September 2025, Dr. Goodenowe partnered with Autism Health to make nutritional plasmalogen supplementation more accessible to families in need and launched a 40-family pilot program where he has provided free plasmalogen supplementation and community support for families with children with autism for 3 months, a commercial value of over $1000.00 USD per child. The response has been overwhelming, and the families have reported significant improvements in their children’s daily functioning.

One parent, Bella Hemenegildo shared, “After years of constant struggle, our family finally experienced a period of calm and hope we hadn’t felt in a very long time. Access to the program gave us support when we needed it most, and as a mother, that meant everything. For the first time in years, I could breathe again.”

Dr. Goodenowe is now announcing the expansion of this complementary 3-month program to all families with children with autism and other related developmental disorders. The deadline for enrollment is January 31, 2026. Dr. Goodenowe and Autism Health are actively soliciting donors to help fund and expand the program indefinitely, offering hope to families and individuals living with autism.

The backbone of the program is Dr. Goodenowe’s Engage community network software platform and dedicated parental support team. The Engage platform was initiated in 2024 as a platform to allow its members to share experiences and advanced education, support, and networking for parents of children with special needs.

The dedicated support team is exclusively staffed not by doctors but by actual parents of special needs children, so every parent has direct access to real people with real experience.

To qualify for the program families must complete short online questionnaires so progress may be monitored over time. While the program is not a clinical trial, de-identified data may inform case-study insights and future research planning.

After completing the complementary 3-month trial period, each participant who chooses to continue with the program will be given a personalized 50% discount code so they may continue with the plasmalogen supplementation as well as continued access to Engage and support for as long as they remain active participants.

“If a family cannot afford the program even at a 50 % discount, we are hoping that donations to the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative via Autism Health can help close that gap,” Dr. Goodenowe said.

The offer is available now at Dr. Goodenowe Community Health at https://communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com/neurosupport/.

For information on donating to sponsor a child, visit Adopt a Family Community Health Initiative at https://givebutter.com/Goodenowe.

Dr Goodenowe continued, "I believe dietary supplementation with plasmalogen precursors is showing tremendous promise in supporting brain function in individuals with autism and related neurodevelopmental challenges. It is such a simple thing to try. I want every family to have an opportunity to evaluate plasmalogen supplementation for themselves and to network with families that are making a difference in their children’s lives.”

About Dr. Goodenowe

Dr. Goodenowe is not a medical doctor. He is a PhD neuroscientist, synthetic organic chemist, biochemist, inventor, industrialist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and healthcare innovator. He has built an integrated portfolio of research, technology, manufacturing, consumer product, and service companies. In addition, Dr. Goodenowe provides extensive education and training to health practitioners on the biochemical mechanisms of health and disease and restorative health protocols and technologies. More information is available at www.drgoodenowe.com.

About Autism Health, Inc.

Autism Health, Inc. is a nonprofit committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families through education, advocacy, and access to effective interventions. By serving as a fiscal sponsor for innovative health programs, Autism Health helps bring science-backed solutions to the families who need them most.

Editor’s note: This program is a commercial offer and not a clinical trial. Families should consult their health care professionals.

Disclaimer: The information presented is provided for general informational and educational purposes only. Products, services, or statements mentioned have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada or any other regulatory authority unless explicitly stated otherwise. Nothing should be interpreted as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.