A Picture Book for Children, Written by Children: Atlanta Brothers Publish Imaginative Tale

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta brothers Kyle and Karter Thomas have published their first children's book, " How Do You IMAGINE the Whole Wild World? " to inspire creative thinking in young readers. Written when they were just 9 and 7 years old, this story uses imaginative wordplay to challenge kids to think beyond conventional interpretations – picture an extraordinary world, featuring animals with powers and feelings usually reserved for humans."We want kids to know that they can see things differently than other people," said Kyle Thomas, now 12. "Your imagination makes you special.""It started with a bedtime story in 2022 that seemed like it could be much more," said their mother, Sheretha Bell. "It was a reminder that every child sees the world differently—and that difference is worth honoring. Through every stage of creating this book, they didn't just have a seat at the table, they had a voice."The unique project began in the Thomas household, where the younger brother Karter has been creating stories since age three. The collaborative process between the brothers resulted in an illustrated picture book that encourages children to embrace creative thinking, which the authors refer to as their "superpower." Local watercolor artist Syama Lee brought the brothers' vision to life through illustrations that complement their imaginative approach to familiar objects and concepts."How Do You IMAGINE the Whole Wild World?" launches The Magical You series and represents one of the inaugural titles for the new Little Ripples imprint of Ripples Media, which focuses on authentic storytelling that inspires young readers to see the world differently."When you use your imagination, you can see the world in ways that no one else can," Karter Thomas said, sharing a message that resonates with parents and teachers seeking to nurture creative thinking in young minds.The book is now available in paperback, hardback, and e-book. Learn more at themagicalyoubooks.com.ABOUT THE AUTHORSKyle and Karter Thomas are Atlanta-based brothers who began their writing collaboration when Karter was three years old. Kyle, now 12, enjoys baseball, basketball, and gaming, while Karter, 10, loves storytelling, animating, and soccer. They live with their parents in Atlanta, Georgia.ABOUT LITTLE RIPPLESLittle Ripples is the children's book imprint of Ripples Media, where authentic storytelling helps families have meaningful conversations and plant seeds of possibility in young minds. Ripples Media believes that the stories shared with children today create the ripples that shape the leaders they'll become tomorrow. Learn more at littleripples.media

