Jo Ann Herold Releases 'Future Purpose: The Playlist to Design a Career You Love'

Cover of "Future Purpose" Jo Ann Herold

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed marketing executive and author Jo Ann Herold has launched her latest book, " Future Purpose: The Playlist to Design a Career You Love ," published by Ripples Media . This innovative guide offers professionals a unique blend of career development insights and musical inspiration to help them align their work with personal values and passions.Drawing from her extensive experience with renowned brands such as Arby's, Honey Baked Ham, and Interface, Herold provides readers with a career "mixtape" filled with actionable strategies, including navigating unexpected corporate pivots, transitioning into new industries, leveraging executive experience to start new ventures, and adopting new technologies to broaden skills.Each chapter is accompanied by a curated playlist, enhancing the reflective experience and reinforcing the book's themes. This musical integration sets "Future Purpose" apart, offering readers both practical advice and a resonant soundtrack to accompany their career journeys. "Future Purpose" is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major online retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Apple Books, and Everand.Herold's previous work, "Living on a Smile," established her as a thought leader in purposeful leadership and career development. With "Future Purpose," she continues to inspire professionals to pursue fulfilling careers that resonate with their personal values.ABOUT JO ANN HEROLDJo Ann Herold is a purpose-driven marketing leader, brand strategist, and author known for her leadership with iconic brands. She currently serves as the Vice President of Marketing at Georgia State University, where she leads the institution’s marketing strategy, brand positioning, and engagement efforts. Prior to her role at Georgia State, Herold held high-profile marketing leadership positions, including Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company (twice), Global Chief Marketing Officer at Interface, Inc., and Vice President of Brand and Communications at Arby’s Restaurant Group. In all these roles, she played a crucial part in brand transformations, sustainability and purpose initiatives, and growth strategies.In addition to these roles, Herold is on the Executive Board of Fast Company and is a frequent contributor, sharing her expertise on branding and leadership. She has received numerous industry awards recognizing her contributions to marketing and leadership, including several Effies, a personal Lifetime Achievement from the Atlanta American Marketing Association, and the Marketer for Good.Herold is known for her ability to drive business growth while fostering a culture of teamwork, authenticity, and kindness in the workplace. She loves family, walking in Atlanta and all over the world, concerts, and being with family and friends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.