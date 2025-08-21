Award-Winning Author Charlie English Returns with 'Tailgate Testaments & Half-Truths'

Author Charlie English Cover of New Release "Tailgate Testaments & Half-Truths"

Southern Humorist Chronicles Georgia Bulldogs' Journey Through Decades of Near-Misses Before Championship Glory

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ripples Media is proud to announce the release of "Tailgate Testaments & Half-Truths: The Long Run to Eventual Salvation," the highly anticipated second book from Southern humorist and Georgia Bulldogs devotee Charlie English . Following the success of his 2024 IBPA Silver Award-winning debut "Pregame Prayers & Tailgate Tales," English returns with another irreverent and heartfelt exploration of college football culture in the South.In his latest work, English chronicles the long, winding path Georgia Bulldogs fans endured through decades of heartbreak before finally witnessing back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. With his signature blend of humor and tongue-in-cheek spirituality, English captures the passion, pageantry, and peculiarities of Saturdays in the South, spanning selected contests from 2013 to 2020."'Tailgate Testaments & Half-Truths' isn't just a humorous account of college football's absurd traditions," said English. "It's a reminder of the importance of community and why fans gather together in the first place. Passion and pride remain steadfast—whether your team makes the College Football Playoff or ends its season at a bowl game in Shreveport."The book, with forewords by Herschel Walker and Barbara Dooley, explores college football culture through English's distinctive voice that echoes the legendary Lewis Grizzard's wry observations on Southern life, with pregame prayers that capture the essence of Bulldogs fandom. As Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, writes: "Charlie has captured with his writing the lore, the traditions and, most importantly, the deep emotional connections and experiences within our hearts which make us bleed Red & Black.""Tailgate Testaments & Half-Truths: The Long Run to Eventual Salvation" is now available in hardback for purchase at charlieenglish.com.ABOUT CHARLIE ENGLISHCharlie English is a celebrated Southern humorist and devoted Georgia Bulldogs fan raised on his family farm in Cochran, Georgia. A UGA alumnus who served as President of the UGA Alumni Association from 2009-2013, English has cultivated a social media following of over 20,000 readers through his pregame devotionals. His debut book, "Pregame Prayers & Tailgate Tales," won the 2024 IBPA Silver Award in Sports & Recreation. A sought-after speaker throughout Georgia, English's topics span sports humor, Southern lifestyle and culture, and agriculture.

