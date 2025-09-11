ZIGRAM and Notabene Partner to Deliver Crypto AML Compliance

“This global partnership is critical in enabling comprehensive and cost-effective AML compliance for VASPs and Crypto organisations across the world, in line with our vision - RegTech For The World,” said Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder, ZIGRAM. Together, we’re helping VASPs and financial institutions meet Travel Rule requirements, reduce financial crime risks, and scale cross-border transactions with confidence. Pelle Braendgaard, CEO & Co-founder, Notabene.

INDIA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM has partnered with Notabene to empower Crypto Exchanges and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to enhance AML compliance and meet global Travel Rule requirements, delivering critical AML solutions to VASPs in one of the fastest growing market segments in the world.

This announcement comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide intensify oversight of crypto transactions with rules like the Travel Rule, requiring VASPs to securely exchange verified transaction information to reduce financial crime risks.

Through this collaboration, VASPs worldwide gain access to ZIGRAM’s ‘Complete AML System’, covering solutions for name screening, transaction monitoring, and customer risk categorisation, deeply integrated with Notabene’s transaction authorization platform, delivering a powerful, future-ready compliance infrastructure focused on VASPs.

“This global partnership is critical in enabling comprehensive and cost-effective AML compliance for VASPs and Crypto organisations across the world, in line with our vision - RegTech For The World,” said Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder, ZIGRAM. “By combining ZIGRAM’s Integrated RegTech Stack and watchlists library with Notabene’s transaction authorization infrastructure and Travel Rule solution, we equip crypto organisations to meet evolving regulatory expectations and operational needs.”

“At Notabene, we know that trusted global payments depend on secure, compliant, and interoperable infrastructure. By partnering with ZIGRAM, we’re bringing the strength of the Notabene network to ZIGRAM’s powerful AML tools. Together, we’re helping VASPs and financial institutions meet Travel Rule requirements, reduce financial crime risks, and scale cross-border transactions with confidence—making it easier for businesses to unlock the full potential of digital assets in the global economy,” said Pelle Braendgaard, CEO & Co-founder, Notabene.

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a globally recognized Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organisation specialising in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, forming an integrated risk application ecosystem. These solutions are purpose-built to help institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s platforms are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The company addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management.

ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,250 global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the industry. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

About Notabene

Notabene is the trust layer for global crypto money movement, powering the largest Travel Rule–compliant transaction authorization network for regulated institutions globally. Our platform enables regulated entities across 100+ jurisdictions to securely and seamlessly verify counterparties, authorize transactions, and comply with regulations—ensuring trust in every transaction.

With SOC-2 certification, ISO27001 compliance, and a strong focus on privacy and user experience, Notabene provides industry-leading tools for real-time transaction authorization, decision-making, counterparty sanctions screening, and self-hosted wallet identification.

Headquartered in New York, Notabene operates globally with a presence in Switzerland, Singapore, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Trusted by over 240 companies, including Copper, Luno, Crypto.com, and Bitstamp, Notabene helps institutions build trust into every transaction while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

