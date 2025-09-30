The Board of Trustees of the Al-Sumait Prize awards 3 African researchers in the field of health the 2024 prize.

His Highness the late Emir of Kuwait with the innaugural Health Prize Laureate Dr Kevin Marsh at the 2016 Al Sumat Prize Ceremony Professor Fred Binka, Vice President of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ghana, 2024 Al-Sumait Prize laureate in Health. Professor Richard Idro, Associate Professor at Makerere University and Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Uganda, 2024 Al-Sumait Prize laureate in Health. Professor Halidou Tinto, Regional Director of the Institute for Health Sciences Research in Nanoro, Burkina Faso, 2024 Al-Sumait Prize laureate in Health.

The Prize was shared equally among the 3 African scientists for their pioneering contributions to the fight against malaria in Africa.

This year's Al-Sumait Prize laureates have advanced world-class research in resource-constrained environments, showing extraordinary resilience and commitment to improving health outcomes in Africa.” — The Prizes Office KFAS

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Trustees of the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development has announced the winners of the 2024 Al-Sumait Prize in the field of Health, jointly awarded to three distinguished African scientists for their pioneering contributions to the fight against malaria in Africa.Professor Fred Binka (Ghana), Vice President of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, who conducted groundbreaking early studies on insecticide-treated bed nets. His work led to the adoption of this intervention as one of the most effective malaria prevention methods across Africa. Despite challenges of working in a low-resource environment, his leadership and collaboration with global institutions, including the Wellcome Trust , ensured sustainable impact on malaria control.Professor Richard Idro (Uganda), Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health at Makerere University and Consultant Pediatric Neurologist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, demonstrated the efficacy of chemoprevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for patients after discharge from hospital following malaria treatment. Despite working in a resource-constrained environment, he conducted impactful research that has significantly advanced patient care and outcomes in malaria management.Professor Halidou Tinto (Burkina Faso), Director of Research in Parasitology and Regional Director of the Institute for Health Sciences Research in Nanoro, Burkina Faso. He led large-scale clinical trials proving the efficacy of two landmark malaria vaccines, RTSS (GSK) and R21 (Oxford University). His leadership advanced Africa’s capacity for vaccine research and implementation despite severe limitations in research infrastructure.“Winners of the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development have advanced world-class research in resource-constrained environments, showing extraordinary resilience and commitment. The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences ( KFAS ) is proud to celebrate their leadership in transforming the fight against malaria and improving health outcomes in Africa."The Prize, established in honour of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s initiative during the 2013 Arab-African Summit, commemorates the legacy of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwaiti physician whose life was devoted to humanitarian and development work in Africa. It recognises excellence in Health, Food Security, and Education with a focus on projects and research that deliver lasting change for African communities.The Board of Trustees of the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development is chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Other members of the Board include Mr. Abdulatif Alhamad, former Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.The Board also comprises Dr. Kwaku Aning, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, and Dr. Jaouad Mahjour, Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization in charge of the Emergency Management and Response Program.Other distinguished members include Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, Executive Managing Director of CGIAR , Mr. Abdoulie Janneh, Executive Director at the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, and Dr. Ameenah Rajab Farhan, Director General of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.