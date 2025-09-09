MyBoutiqueHotel Choose Influence Society to Accelerate Global Growth of Curated Boutique Collection

MyBoutiqueHotel Choose Influence Society to Accelerate Global Growth

Paris-based boutique hotel platform partners with digital agency Influence Society to boost international reach and support niche positioning.

Working with Influence Society gives us the flexibility and global reach that’s essential to tell our story at scale, without compromising the boutique DNA that makes us unique” — Xavier Bentes, Owner & CEO of MyBoutiqueHotel

PARIS, FRANCE, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in high-end hospitality, has been selected by MyBoutiqueHotel, a Paris-based curator of boutique hotels and design accommodations worldwide, to lead its international digital growth strategy. The partnership aims to enhance MyBoutiqueHotel’s global visibility and provide the reactivity needed to serve its high-end, design-conscious clientele. This collaboration marks a strategic step in scaling a highly curated hospitality concept to new international markets.Founded over a decade ago, MyBoutiqueHotel has built a reputation for hand-picking some of the most stylish and unique boutique hotels around the globe. As demand grows for curated travel experiences—particularly in design-forward destinations like Paris—the company sought a partner that could deliver real-time campaign responsiveness, deep hospitality expertise, and a digital strategy aligned with its refined positioning.“Working with Influence Society gives us the flexibility and global reach that’s essential to tell our story at scale, without compromising the boutique DNA that makes us unique,” said Xavier Bentes, Owner & CEO of MyBoutiqueHotel. “Their hospitality-first approach is exactly what we were looking for.”MyBoutiqueHotel offers a seamless booking platform for travelers seeking design-led accommodations in iconic destinations. From historic streets to emerging creative hubs, the site features a collection of hotels with contemporary interiors, exceptional service, and distinctive character. With no booking fees and a refined user experience, MyBoutiqueHotel continues to attract both leisure and business travelers in search of more than just a place to stay.“Collaborating with MyBoutiqueHotel is a meeting of like minds. They curate spaces, we craft the digital narrative,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “Their focus on design and story-driven hospitality aligns perfectly with our approach to digital strategy and brand expression.”The partnership will focus on multilingual digital campaigns, data-driven guest acquisition, and elevated content strategy aimed at reinforcing MyBoutiqueHotel’s position as the go-to platform for design-savvy travelers. The collaboration sets the stage for growth into new markets while maintaining the brand’s selective and thoughtful approach to hotel curation.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com About MyBoutiqueHotelMyBoutiqueHotel.com removes the guess-work and delivers exactly what discerning travellers are looking for in the luxury boutique hotel and design hotel experience. Launched in early 2006, and boasting a network of over 10000 boutique and designer hotels in 55 countries, this niche hotel booking site delivers targeted and stylized accommodation to fit every traveller's taste and budget. To find the perfect holiday accommodation in boutique hotels, go to www.MyBoutiqueHotel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.