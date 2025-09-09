Canton Fair Attracts Strong Attention from British Business Associations

London promotion conference showcases the 138th Canton Fair’s opportunities, drawing wide engagement from UK chambers of commerce and trade bodies

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The China Foreign Trade Centre successfully hosted a promotion conference for the 138th China Import and Export Fair ( Canton Fair ) in the UK, with the main event in London and a branch session in Belfast. The conference drew around 260 participants from business chambers, enterprises, and trade organizations, aiming to deepen Sino-British trade cooperation and promote UK participation in China’s largest trade fair, to be held this October in Guangzhou.The event was supported by the Consulate-General of China in Belfast, The 48 Group, China-Britain Business Council, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bank of China London Branch, China Southern Airlines, and Hainan Airlines, and was organised by Intennel Business Ltd.In his keynote address, Mr. Zhang Sihong, Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, introduced the highlights of the 138th Canton Fair:• A refined structure focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Quality Home Life, and Better Life• Over 30,000 exhibitors, including more than 9,000 high-tech and specialized manufacturers• Continued Service Robots Zone, showcasing China’s latest AI technologies• Over 800 supporting events, including trade matchmaking, product launches, and forumsMr. Zhang noted that the 137th Canton Fair earlier this year welcomed 289,000 overseas buyers, including 3,000+ from the UK, underscoring the UK’s strong engagement.During the conference, UK business leaders shared insights on the Fair’s role in global trade. Jonathan Mitchell, Executive Director of the 48 Group, described it as a “stabiliser” in international trade amidst geopolitical challenges.Peter McConvey, Director of Signature Works, praised the Fair’s scale, innovation, and commercial value for long-term business growth.As an exhibitor representative, Mr. Jim McEwan, Chief Commercial Officer of Haier Smart Home UK & Ireland, highlighted the Fair’s continued impact, noting that Haier has participated in every session and regularly gains new clients through the event.Representatives from the London, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, West London Business, UK trade bodies, and long-standing buyers also attended. The event concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening China–UK trade links. The 138th Canton Fair will take place in Guangzhou this October, welcoming global buyers and exhibitors to explore new business opportunities.

