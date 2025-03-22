The 137th Canton Fair: Strengthening China-Glasgow Bilateral Trade through Successful Promotion Event

137 canton fair

The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) UK Promotion Conference was successfully held in Glasgow, Strengthening China-Glasgow Bilateral Trade Ties

Glasgow and China have a history of cultural, economic and social ties, and I am sure this conference will help to strengthen our bonds” — The Lord Provost of Glasgow City Council

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 19, the 137th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair ) UK Promotion Conference was successfully held in Glasgow. The event was hosted by the China Foreign Trade Centre, with around 100 organizations and business representatives participating, supported by CBBC, CCCUK, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Scotland. Yu Benlin, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the UK; Zhang Biao, Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh were also invited to attend the event.The Lord Provost of Glasgow City Council, Jacqueline McLaren, delivered a welcome speech, stating Glasgow has strong ties to China, with a sister city relationship with Dalian and a long-established Chinese community. She said “Glasgow and China have a history of cultural, economic and social ties, and I am sure this conference will help to strengthen our bonds”.Dr. Duncan Booker, Group Manager of Green Economy, Innovation, and International at the City of Glasgow highlighted Glasgow is the powerhouse of Scotland’s economy. “It’s a real privilege and a genuine pleasure to talk about Glasgow’s growing relationship with China and the opportunities which the Canton Fair brings,” said Dr. Duncan Booker. “This city will look forward to engaging with the Canton Fair,” he added.“The Chamber has an ambitious international strategy and China is one of our key trading partners.” said Richard Muir, the Deputy Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, noting that Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1783, is the oldest chamber in the English-speaking world with continuous records. He remarked, “We at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce are delighted to engage with the 137th Canton Fair.”The representative of the International Department of the China Foreign Trade Centre, expressed gratitude for the support from all sectors in the UK for the Canton Fair. He shared that the 136th Canton Fair saw overseas buyers from 224 countries and regions participating both online and offline, with a record-breaking 253,000 offline overseas buyers. More than 3,000 UK buyers attended in person. The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025. Exhibiting companies at the Canton Fair are known for their strong innovation capabilities, quality, and reputation. “We welcome UK businesses to attend the fair and expand cooperation opportunities,” said he.The Canton Fair is currently China’s longest-running, largest-scale, renowned for attracting the highest number of buyers from various regions. “It is quite a thought to consider that this is the 137th canton fair - one of the most important events to promote international trade between China and the rest of the world,” said Lord Provost McLaren.

