The Canton Fair's First Promotion Conference in Glasgow Strengthens the Glasgow-China Trade Bond

The 137th Canton Fair UK Promotion Conference Held in Glasgow, Strengthening Trade Relations and Promoting Cooperation Opportunities Between Glasgow and China.

IT IS QUITE A THOUGHT TO CONSIDER THAT THIS IS THE 137TH CANTON FAIR–ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT EVENTS TO PROMOTE INTERNATIONAL TRADE BETWEEN CHINA AND THE REST OF THE WORLD” — Jacqueline McLaren, Lord Provost of Glasgow

GLASGOW, GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 19th, the 137th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair ) UK Promotion Conference was successfully held in Glasgow. The event was hosted by the China Foreign Trade Centre, with nearly 100 organizations and business representatives participating, including CBBC, CCCUK, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, McGill’s Bus Service, Gordon & MacPhail, and others.The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren delivered a welcome speech to the attendees. “Glasgow and China have a history of cultural, economic and social ties, and I am sure this conference will help to strengthen our bonds,” said Jacqueline McLaren. Dr. Duncan Booker, Group Manager of Green Economy, Innovation, and International at the City of Glasgow, and Richard Muir, Deputy Chief Executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, highlighted Glasgow's economic and trade environment and the promising prospects for deeper cooperation with China.The representative of the International Department of the China Foreign Trade Centre, expressed gratitude for the support from all sectors in the UK for the Canton Fair. He shared that the 136th Canton Fair saw overseas buyers from 224 countries and regions participating both online and offline, with a record-breaking 253,000 offline overseas buyers. More than 3,000 UK buyers attended in person. The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025. Exhibiting companies at the Canton Fair are known for their strong innovation capabilities, quality, and reputation. He looks forward to UK businesses to attend the fair and expand cooperation opportunities.“This city will look forward to engaging with the Canton Fair,” said Richard Muirs, Deputy Chief Executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. The Canton Fair is currently China’s oldest, largest, most comprehensive, and most successful international trade event, with the highest number of buyers from diverse sources. The Glasgow promotion conference provided an opportunity for attendees to gain an in-depth understanding of the Canton Fair.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.