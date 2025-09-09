The MRC Launches Career Credentials to Advance Payments and Fraud Prevention Expertise

New eLearning suite offers role-specific training, digital credentials, and CPE credits to accelerate careers in eCommerce payments and fraud prevention.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, today announced the launch of Career Credentials, a new suite of industry-validated eLearning programs designed to accelerate professional growth, streamline onboarding, and strengthen expertise across the payments and fraud-prevention industry.

Each credential provides role-specific training in a modular, self-paced format and concludes with a cumulative exam to validate applied skills. Career Credentials offers a more streamlined and approachable option to learning, with participants earning a digital credential and continuing professional education (CPE) credits, which can be applied toward advanced industry certifications. This new offering strengthens the MRC’s broader education ecosystem, bridging the gap between individual courses and the organization’s flagship CPFPP certification.

"With the launch of Career Credentials, the MRC is taking another important step in building out a comprehensive approach to industry education designed for professionals at every stage of their career in fraud and payments,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO and Co-Founder. Career Credentials plays a pivotal role in our suite of eLearning programs – providing an ideal stepping stone from our many course offerings to full CPFPP certification. They are a great way to take advantage of ready-made learning tracks perfectly tailored to early-career professionals looking to develop their expertise as a fraud and payments professional.”

Three Career Credentials Now Available

Payments Professional – Delivers insights on orchestration, smart routing, tokenization, and transaction optimization, plus fluency in KPIs, BIN data, authentication, compliance, and emerging methods such as Pay by Bank.

Fraud Prevention Professional – Covers the full fraud lifecycle, from key signals and KPIs to advanced defenses like machine learning, bot mitigation, and abuse scenarios such as account takeover and refund fraud.

Chargeback Professional – Builds expertise in classifying chargebacks, reducing losses from first-party misuse, and increasing win rates, aligned with the latest card network frameworks, including Visa CE 3.0.

Designed for Today’s Professionals

Career Credentials are tailored for payments, fraud, and chargeback professionals, as well as product, engineering, operations, and customer experience leaders who manage secure, high-performance payment and fraud-prevention processes. Managers and team leads can also leverage these programs to ensure consistent onboarding and scalable professional development across teams.

As fraud tactics grow more sophisticated and payment technologies evolve rapidly, Career Credentials provide a timely solution to strengthen both individual careers and organizational resilience. This initiative reflects the MRC’s ongoing commitment to advancing professional development across the global payments and fraud-prevention industry.

About The MRC

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is a non-profit global membership organization dedicated to connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals. It offers a range of resources, including educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. With over 790 member companies, including more than 550 merchants, the MRC delivers valuable insights on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management. Founded in 2000, the MRC remains a leading force in the industry, driving the evolution of eCommerce by promoting payments optimization and reducing fraud through collaboration, education, networking, and advocacy.

