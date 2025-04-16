Merchant Risk Council Announces New Global Board Members for FY25–26

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, is pleased to announce new appointments to its Global Board of Directors for FY25–26.

Elected board members include Brigette Korney, Global Head of Risk and Fraud Prevention at Adyen; Lex Ledger, Global Head of Commerce Business Performance & Ops at Spotify; Kevin Lee, Senior Vice President of Trust and Safety at Sift; and Tim Russo, VP of Global Partnerships at Navan.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new MRC Global Board,” said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. “Each of them brings unique insights and a passion for advancing the payments and fraud prevention industry. Their guidance and leadership will be a great asset to the community.”

The MRC Global Board of Directors provides strategic oversight and governance, ensuring the organization serves its membership through collaboration, education, and advocacy. The board works in tandem with the MRC’s Regional Advisory Boards in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM to support a global community of professionals working to make eCommerce safer and more profitable.

The FY25–26 MRC Global Board of Directors includes:

• Amanda Mickleburgh, ACI Worldwide

• Brigette Korney, Adyen

• Jamie Simmons, Capital One (Board Observer)

• Kevin Lee, Sift

• Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix

• Lex Ledger, Spotify

• Natalie Dunne, CPFPP, FanDuel

• Sam Anson, Sony Interactive

• Stuart Mann, Accertify Inc.

• Tim Russo, Navan

About the MRC

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is a non-profit global membership organization dedicated to connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals. It offers a range of resources, including educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. With over 750 member companies, including more than 500 merchants, the MRC delivers valuable insights on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management. Founded in 2000, the MRC remains a leading force in the industry, driving the evolution of eCommerce by promoting payments optimization and reducing fraud through collaboration, education, networking, and advocacy.

