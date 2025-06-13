The Merchant Risk Council Announces FY25–26 Board Appointments

Merchant Risk Council

The FY25–26 board will help guide the MRC’s work connecting payments and fraud professionals through education, community, advocacy, and collaboration.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, has announced the FY25-26 Global and Regional Advisory Board Members for North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM.

These appointments reflect the MRC’s broader mission to unite global merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share fraud prevention and payment optimization strategies — making the entire eCommerce ecosystem safer and more profitable.

“Each of these new board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on payments, fraud trends, and industry innovations,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. “Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC.”

The MRC is proud to collaborate with its Regional Advisory Boards, which represent a broad cross-section of the global fraud and payments community. Their regional perspectives and real-world experience help inform the MRC’s strategy and ensure its programs reflect the needs of local markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the newly elected advisors to the MRC board,” said Natalie Dunne, Senior Director of Payments Product, FanDuel, and Co-Chair of the Global Board of Directors. “These individuals are not only industry leaders but also deeply respected members of our community. Their collective experience in fraud and payments brings invaluable insight to the MRC, and I’m excited to see the impact they have on our community and industry as a whole.”

In addition, the MRC is proud to honor Lee Clifton, Chief Operating Officer at Acquired.com, with the prestigious title of Director Emeritus of the MRC. This distinction recognizes Lee’s outstanding leadership, deep-rooted commitment to the MRC’s mission, and lasting contributions to our global community. Over the course of three terms on the Global Board—including serving as Chair—Lee has been instrumental in shaping the organization’s direction and growth.

A driving force behind the MRC Mentorship Program, Lee has also been a passionate advocate for our education platform, both as a champion as well as a valued instructor of our Fraud & Payments conference workshops. Lee has demonstrated consistent Thought Leadership across the industry as a regular presenter and speaker for over a decade, delivering over thirty educational presentations at MRC events worldwide. His tireless advocacy for the MRC, including the successful recruitment of new members, reflects the dedication and influence that define his legacy.

Looking ahead to the impact of these appointments, Micheál Egan, Head of Payment Operations, Retail InMotion, and fellow Co-Chair of the MRC Board of Directors added: “We are pleased to welcome the newly appointed members of the MRC Advisory Boards and extend our sincere gratitude for the time, expertise, leadership and valuable insights they contribute to our distinguished community of payment and fraud prevention professionals.”

Newly elected members of the MRC’s Global and Regional Boards include:

Tim Russo, Navan - MRC Global Board

Lex Ledger, Spotify - MRC Global Board

Kevin Lee, Sift - MRC Global Board

Dave Senci, Mastercard – MRC Global Board

Jean Anderson, The Walt Disney Company - MRC Americas Advisory Board

Stu Dwyer, Microsoft – MRC Americas Advisory Board

Brant Peterson, Worldpay - MRC Americas Advisory Board

Allan Shearer, J.P. Morgan - MRC Americas Advisory Board

Cheeson Tan, Sony Interactive Entertainment - MRC Europe Advisory Board

Xavier Sheikrojan, Signifyd - MRC Europe Advisory Board

Joe Walters, Revolut - MRC Europe Advisory Board

Con Archis, Stripe - MRC APAC Advisory Board

Monique Biady, Checkout.com - MRC APAC Advisory Board

Thomas Mulligan, Sportsbet – MRC APAC Advisory Board

Athena Zhang, Walmart - MRC APAC Advisory Board

Juarez Borges Filho, Checkout.com - MRC LATAM Advisory Board

Fabiana Saenz, Mercado Livre - MRC LATAM Advisory Board

The complete list of board members for FY25–26 is as follows:

Global Board of Directors

Sam Anson, Sony

Natalie Dunne, FanDuel

Brigette Korney, Adyen

Kevin Lee, Sift

Lex Ledger, Spotify

Stuart Mann, Accertify

Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix

Tim Russo, Navan

Dave Senci, Mastercard

Jamie Simmons, Capital One, serving as Board Observer

Americas Advisory Board

Jean Anderson, The Walt Disney Company

Jim Cho, Checkout.com

Stu Dwyer, Microsoft

Brady Harrison, Kount

Matt Howarter, Walmart

Aparna Nemana, Google

Brant Peterson, Worldpay

Holly Sandberg, Reverb

Allan Shearer, J.P. Morgan

Peter Shore, Comcast

Rakhi Seth-Forrest, NBCUniversal

Marco Stotani, GeoComply

Kolin Whitley, Visa

European Advisory Board

Pedro Bennasar, Vestiaire Collective

Pat Brolly, J.P. Morgan

Leon Brown, Richemont

Maxime Colas, Checkout.com

Diarmuid Considine, Mastercard

Kay Dallmann, Riverty Group GmbH

Matteo Gamba, Wayfair

Corey Murphy, Cartrawler

Thomas Pappas, Insparx

Tracy Prandi-Yuen, Boku

Rema Rao, Uber

Galit Shani-Michel, Forter

Xavier Sheikrojan, Signifyd

Cheeson Tan, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Joe Walters, Revolut, serving as Board Observer

Peter Wickes, Worldpay

APAC Advisory Board

Con Archis, Stripe

Avi Ben-Galil, Riskified

Monique Biady, Checkout.com

Mukul Chawla, Coda

Mike Hemsley, Spotify

Shalini Khatwani, Netflix

Martyna Lazar, Visa

Robbie MacDiarmid, CMSPI

Thomas Mulligan, Sportsbet

Dany Naigeboren, Forter

Laurice Romero, Canva

Sanrio Taguba, AirAsia

William Yang, Ant International

Virginia Yang, Adyen

Bin Yao, Google

Athena Zhang, Walmart

LATAM Advisory Board

Bruno Barbieri, Google

Juarez Borges Filho, Checkout.com

Kahue Cardoso, Magazine Luiza

Ania Czech, Netflix

Juan Pablo D’Antiochia, Worldpay

Peter Goldenberg, Mastercard

Jorge Garza, Adidas

Edgar Humberto, Lenovo

Christian Leon, Signifyd

Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale

Alejandro Moron, Despegar.com

Talles Moreira, CyberSource

Thais Redondo, iFood

Fabiana Saenz, Mercado Livre

Dieter Spangenberg, Koin

Bruna Venturoli Jorge, PayPal

About The MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)(6) global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 750+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For more information visit MRC.

