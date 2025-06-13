The Merchant Risk Council Announces FY25–26 Board Appointments
The FY25–26 board will help guide the MRC’s work connecting payments and fraud professionals through education, community, advocacy, and collaboration.
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, has announced the FY25-26 Global and Regional Advisory Board Members for North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM.
These appointments reflect the MRC’s broader mission to unite global merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies to share fraud prevention and payment optimization strategies — making the entire eCommerce ecosystem safer and more profitable.
“Each of these new board members will add tremendous value to the organization and bring expertise unique to their region on payments, fraud trends, and industry innovations,” said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. “Our board members are an integral part of the organization as their ideas, direction, and contributions provide guidance and support to the MRC.”
The MRC is proud to collaborate with its Regional Advisory Boards, which represent a broad cross-section of the global fraud and payments community. Their regional perspectives and real-world experience help inform the MRC’s strategy and ensure its programs reflect the needs of local markets.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the newly elected advisors to the MRC board,” said Natalie Dunne, Senior Director of Payments Product, FanDuel, and Co-Chair of the Global Board of Directors. “These individuals are not only industry leaders but also deeply respected members of our community. Their collective experience in fraud and payments brings invaluable insight to the MRC, and I’m excited to see the impact they have on our community and industry as a whole.”
In addition, the MRC is proud to honor Lee Clifton, Chief Operating Officer at Acquired.com, with the prestigious title of Director Emeritus of the MRC. This distinction recognizes Lee’s outstanding leadership, deep-rooted commitment to the MRC’s mission, and lasting contributions to our global community. Over the course of three terms on the Global Board—including serving as Chair—Lee has been instrumental in shaping the organization’s direction and growth.
A driving force behind the MRC Mentorship Program, Lee has also been a passionate advocate for our education platform, both as a champion as well as a valued instructor of our Fraud & Payments conference workshops. Lee has demonstrated consistent Thought Leadership across the industry as a regular presenter and speaker for over a decade, delivering over thirty educational presentations at MRC events worldwide. His tireless advocacy for the MRC, including the successful recruitment of new members, reflects the dedication and influence that define his legacy.
Looking ahead to the impact of these appointments, Micheál Egan, Head of Payment Operations, Retail InMotion, and fellow Co-Chair of the MRC Board of Directors added: “We are pleased to welcome the newly appointed members of the MRC Advisory Boards and extend our sincere gratitude for the time, expertise, leadership and valuable insights they contribute to our distinguished community of payment and fraud prevention professionals.”
Newly elected members of the MRC’s Global and Regional Boards include:
Tim Russo, Navan - MRC Global Board
Lex Ledger, Spotify - MRC Global Board
Kevin Lee, Sift - MRC Global Board
Dave Senci, Mastercard – MRC Global Board
Jean Anderson, The Walt Disney Company - MRC Americas Advisory Board
Stu Dwyer, Microsoft – MRC Americas Advisory Board
Brant Peterson, Worldpay - MRC Americas Advisory Board
Allan Shearer, J.P. Morgan - MRC Americas Advisory Board
Cheeson Tan, Sony Interactive Entertainment - MRC Europe Advisory Board
Xavier Sheikrojan, Signifyd - MRC Europe Advisory Board
Joe Walters, Revolut - MRC Europe Advisory Board
Con Archis, Stripe - MRC APAC Advisory Board
Monique Biady, Checkout.com - MRC APAC Advisory Board
Thomas Mulligan, Sportsbet – MRC APAC Advisory Board
Athena Zhang, Walmart - MRC APAC Advisory Board
Juarez Borges Filho, Checkout.com - MRC LATAM Advisory Board
Fabiana Saenz, Mercado Livre - MRC LATAM Advisory Board
The complete list of board members for FY25–26 is as follows:
Global Board of Directors
Sam Anson, Sony
Natalie Dunne, FanDuel
Brigette Korney, Adyen
Kevin Lee, Sift
Lex Ledger, Spotify
Stuart Mann, Accertify
Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix
Tim Russo, Navan
Dave Senci, Mastercard
Jamie Simmons, Capital One, serving as Board Observer
Americas Advisory Board
Jean Anderson, The Walt Disney Company
Jim Cho, Checkout.com
Stu Dwyer, Microsoft
Brady Harrison, Kount
Matt Howarter, Walmart
Aparna Nemana, Google
Brant Peterson, Worldpay
Holly Sandberg, Reverb
Allan Shearer, J.P. Morgan
Peter Shore, Comcast
Rakhi Seth-Forrest, NBCUniversal
Marco Stotani, GeoComply
Kolin Whitley, Visa
European Advisory Board
Pedro Bennasar, Vestiaire Collective
Pat Brolly, J.P. Morgan
Leon Brown, Richemont
Maxime Colas, Checkout.com
Diarmuid Considine, Mastercard
Kay Dallmann, Riverty Group GmbH
Matteo Gamba, Wayfair
Corey Murphy, Cartrawler
Thomas Pappas, Insparx
Tracy Prandi-Yuen, Boku
Rema Rao, Uber
Galit Shani-Michel, Forter
Xavier Sheikrojan, Signifyd
Cheeson Tan, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Joe Walters, Revolut, serving as Board Observer
Peter Wickes, Worldpay
APAC Advisory Board
Con Archis, Stripe
Avi Ben-Galil, Riskified
Monique Biady, Checkout.com
Mukul Chawla, Coda
Mike Hemsley, Spotify
Shalini Khatwani, Netflix
Martyna Lazar, Visa
Robbie MacDiarmid, CMSPI
Thomas Mulligan, Sportsbet
Dany Naigeboren, Forter
Laurice Romero, Canva
Sanrio Taguba, AirAsia
William Yang, Ant International
Virginia Yang, Adyen
Bin Yao, Google
Athena Zhang, Walmart
LATAM Advisory Board
Bruno Barbieri, Google
Juarez Borges Filho, Checkout.com
Kahue Cardoso, Magazine Luiza
Ania Czech, Netflix
Juan Pablo D’Antiochia, Worldpay
Peter Goldenberg, Mastercard
Jorge Garza, Adidas
Edgar Humberto, Lenovo
Christian Leon, Signifyd
Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale
Alejandro Moron, Despegar.com
Talles Moreira, CyberSource
Thais Redondo, iFood
Fabiana Saenz, Mercado Livre
Dieter Spangenberg, Koin
Bruna Venturoli Jorge, PayPal
About The MRC
The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)(6) global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 750+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For more information visit MRC.
