Trade Technologies Launches Global SBLC & Guarantee Management Solutions

Trade Technologies launches global solutions for corporates to centralize, track, and manage SBLCs, corporate and bank guarantees efficiently.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies , the global leader for trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management, today announced the worldwide launch of its solutions for managing Standby LCs (SBLCs) and Corporate and Bank Guarantees. Trade Technologies has been successfully providing SaaS and Tech-Enabled Trade Services for SBLC and Guarantee Management (together “SBG Services”) to corporates in Europe for almost 2 years. Trade Technologies’ SBG Services provide corporates with a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and professional services that simplify and automate the end-to-end process for managing and reporting on inbound and outbound SBLCs and Guarantees. Corporates can choose between fully managed Tech-Enabled Trade Services to manage their end-to-end process or use the TradeSharp SaaS Platform to manage their portfolios in-house.The use of SBLCs and Guarantees to manage an expanding variety of corporate risks has grown rapidly over the last 5 years. Many corporates do not have the expertise or systems to effectively manage this process and to clearly understand their existing rights and obligations.Trade Technologies’ SBG Services include the following:• Support for the full lifecycle of both issued and received SBLCs and Guarantees• Visibility over utilization and expiry dates• Centralized and audit-ready digital recordkeeping• Effective tracking of credit facility usage• Simplified, structured, and transparent processes• Reduced pressure on internal teams• Support for compliance and working capital management• An experienced global team of trade finance professionals to implement and manage Standby LC and Guarantee portfolios, where needed.• Simple, cost-effective pricing for small and medium-sized corporates with relatively low SBC volumes.“Most of our 1,500 customers are managing multiple types of high-value inbound and outbound SBLCs and Guarantees across their global operations. In almost all cases, there are no consistent global controls or a single source of truth for reporting and decision-making on these risk-related rights and obligations,“ said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “Our SBG Services leverage our 25+ years of experience, 15 global offices and our industry-leading technology to bring clarity and predictability across the inbound and outbound portfolios at a very reasonable cost.”By extending its established Tech-Enabled Trade Services to include SBLC and Guarantee Management, Trade Technologies continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to global banks and corporates seeking smarter ways to manage trade risk and documentation.With over $180 billion in processed transactions and secure data exchange integrations with most major global trade banks, Trade Technologies delivers industry-leading expertise and technology to over 1,500 customers worldwide.About Trade Technologies:Trade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the Company has processed almost USD 180 billion in successful trade transactions for thousands of Exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharp™ and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of documents and data between Corporates, Banks and Buyers. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, the Company offers a unique blend of technology and expert trade services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs. For more information, visit: www.tradetechnologies.com

